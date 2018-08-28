Minimum 20 years for ‘jealous’ man who brutally murdered his former partner

Gediminas Jasinskas has pleaded guilty to the murder of Cristina Magda-Calancea.

A jealous former boyfriend has been jailed for a minimum of 20 years for murder after a court heard how he stabbed his ex-girlfriend more than 20 times.

Cristina Magda-Calancea Picture released by Norfolk Constabulary Cristina Magda-Calancea Picture released by Norfolk Constabulary

Cristina Magda-Calancea, 26, known as Kyky to friends and family, died following the frenzied attack by Gediminas Jasinskas.

The defendant, now aged 30, had been waiting in the garage at her Fenland Road home in Kings Lynn for her to return.

Norwich Crown Court heard Miss Magda-Calancea returned from work shortly after 10pm on September 21 with Jasinskas in the garage “waiting for her to arrive”.

Peter Gair, prosecuting, said she was then “attacked by him (Jasinskas) inside the garage”.

Police at the scene in Fenland Road in King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt Police at the scene in Fenland Road in King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt

Neighbours heard “screaming” and the victim shouting “no”.

One of the victim’s neighbours went to see what had happened and discovered her in the garage with her bike on top of her and the defendant nearby before he walked away.

The vegetable knife used in the attack was left “in her neck”.

Despite her condition, Miss Magda-Calancea was able to tell her neighbour “it was my ex-boyfriend” and gave a name.

The emergency services were called and Miss Magda-Calancea was rushed to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Lynn but went into cardiac arrest and died the following morning.

The court heard she had 25 separate knife wounds on her body including neck, chest, abdomen, groin and arms.

She also had defensive injuries on her hands.

The cause of death was given as a result of blood loss from the wounds.

Mr Gair said Jasinskas later went to the QEH where, upon seeing a couple of paramedics he admitted killing her.

He said his girlfriend had been having “romantic relations” with another man and in a “moment of passion” he “lost control and stabbed her”.

Police were called and Jasinskas was arrested.

He was to admit he had “killed her” after he found out about messages she had got from another man.

Jasinskas, of Tennyson Avenue, Lynn, appeared at court to be sentenced today (Thursday, January 3) having previously pleaded guilty to murder.

Sentencing him to a minimum of 20 years imprisonment, Judge Stephen Holt, described it as a “brutal, sustained attack over a period of about two minutes on a defenseless woman.”

“I have no doubt you intended to kill when you inflicted those wounds,” he added.

Jasinskas, who has a beard and was dressed in a grey jumper in the dock, had his head bowed during most of the hearing and showed no emotion when he was jailed.

Friends and family of the victim filled the public gallery at the back of the court.

A victim personal statement (VPS) described how Miss Magda-Calancea‘s death has left the rest of her family devastated and “broken”.

William Carter, mitigating, said there had not been much planning or premeditation to the killing.

He said that although a psychiatric report had been carried out he was not found to be mentally ill.

But he did say his client felt “deep remorse and sadness” for what he had done.

Earlier the court heard that Jasinskas, who is from Lithuania, had been in a relationship with the victim since the autumn of 2016.

But from the start of their relationship friends described him as being “possessive, jealous and aggressive”.

While on a trip to Bali in 2018 Miss Magda-Calancea contacted one of her brother’s to say Jasinskas was “eating my life” and “doesn’t leave me alone”.

The couple lived for a while in Luton but she later returned to stay with one of her brothers.

The court heard Jasinskas contacted her by text to say: “I can’t live without you. Wherever you go I will find you”.

An inquest into the death of Miss Magda-Calancea was opened in October, and heard she died as a result of loss of blood after multiple stab wounds to her neck and torso.

She had moved to King’s Lynn four years ago from Romania, where her parents remain.

“She just started a new life,” said her brother Sebastian Milea, 40 in a tribute at the time. “She was a strong person and she was extremely happy, she had a specific laugh. She was never sad, everywhere she went it was always hearts and butterflies.”