Search

Advanced search

Tributes to ‘smiley girl’ who was stabbed to death in King’s Lynn

PUBLISHED: 13:38 03 January 2019 | UPDATED: 15:02 03 January 2019

The inquest has opened into the death of Cristina-Magda Calancea, 26, whose body was found in her home in King's Lynn last month.

The inquest has opened into the death of Cristina-Magda Calancea, 26, whose body was found in her home in King's Lynn last month.

Archant

To friends and family, she was the smiley girl before her life was so brutally cut short.

Razvan Milea, 31 and Sebastian Milea, 40. Cristina Madga-Calancea's devastated brothers. Photo: Emily PrinceRazvan Milea, 31 and Sebastian Milea, 40. Cristina Madga-Calancea's devastated brothers. Photo: Emily Prince

Cristina Magda-Calancea 26 - known affectionately as Kyky - was found with multiple stab wounds outside her home in Fenland Road, King’s Lynn on Friday, September 21.

Her brothers, Sebastian Milea, 40, and Razvan Milea, 32, also from Lynn, said they were left in total shock when police knocked on their doors to break the news of her death.  Sebastian, of Hillington Square, said afterwards: “We still can’t believe it, we think about it a lot.”

Razvan, Harecroft Gardens, added: “All I want to know is - why? That is all I want to know.”

Miss Magda-Calancea moved to Fenland Road in August last year, having taken a new role at the Bespak factory on Lynn’s Bergen Way.

Cristina Magde-Calancea loved adventure and nature. Photo: Courtesy of Anda MihaelaCristina Magde-Calancea loved adventure and nature. Photo: Courtesy of Anda Mihaela

She had moved to the town a little under five years earlier from her native Romania, where her parents remain.

“She just started a new life.” Sebastian said. “She was a strong person and she was extremely happy.

“She was never sad, everywhere she went it was always hearts and butterflies. “She was going to meet me next week to make plans, the last thing she said to me was ‘goodbye’.”

Close friend of Miss Magda-Calancea’s, Mihaela Anda said: “I remember Cristina as a smiley girl, very happy and there for everyone who needed help.”

Miheala Anda had known Miss Magda-Calancea for around two years since moving to England and became good friends.

She said: “Cristina has been working hard to earn her money, she’s been on lots of holidays around the world because she was that kind of person who loved adventures and the nature as well.”

Prior to her murder, Miss Magda-Calancea had been working in factories during the time she had been living in Lynn.

Speaking of the last time she saw her friend, Miss Anda said: “I saw Cristina around the end of July, due to all of us being busy with work, unfortunately it did not give us the possibility to seen each other so often.”

The family set up a go-fund-me page to raise £5000 to take her home to be buried, and thanks to friends, family and the community they raised more than £10,000.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Man in his 30s killed in New Year’s Eve crash on A140

A crash on New Year's Eve shut the A140 near Long Stratton. Pic: Simon Parkin.

‘The most distressing part is how it hardens you’ - Community’s anger after scaffolder dies in crash at accident blackspot

The junction of the A140 and Church Lane, near to where a fatal crash occurred on New Years Eve. Picture: Conor Matchett

Man found dead at community centre car park

A body of a man was found at Hellesdon Community Centre car park. Picture: Submitted

Bricks thrown through windscreens as vandals target 22 cars in one night

A damaged Toyota C-HR on Westwood Avenue. Kayleigh Baker

First glimpse of what Norfolk’s newest Wetherspoons will look like

Intitial interior designs for the new Wetherspoons pub that is being built on the site of the King's Head car park next to Diss Mere. Picture: Wetherspoons

Most Read

Bid to open waffle house in Axminster town centre is REFUSED due to noise and smell concerns

#includeImage($article, 225)

Axminster car fire

#includeImage($article, 225)

Owners of listed Seaton care home in last-chance saloon to sell - or it could be turned into flats within three years

#includeImage($article, 225)

Seaton man denies starting flats fire

#includeImage($article, 225)

Axminster charity thrown £10,000 lifeline

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Minimum 20 years for ‘jealous’ man who brutally murdered his former partner

Gediminas Jasinskas has pleaded guilty to the murder of Cristina Magda-Calancea. Picture: Norfolk Police

Four hospitalised and seriously injured after crash

The junction of the B1108 with Cuckoo Lane where a crash left four people with serious injuries. Picture: Google

‘I was shaking with rage’ - engineer confronts New Year’s Day burglar reversing car out of drive

Police were called, but the burglar managed to escape on foot having already stolen cash and a bike from the home at Lodge Farm Drive. Photo: Luke Powell

Seven cheap and free things to do in Norfolk this week - from adult-only panto to classic car show

American & Classic Car Display Credit: East Coast Pirates Car Club

10 stunning gardens to visit in Norfolk in 2019

Rhodedendroms at Sheringham Park Credit: Antony Kelly
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists