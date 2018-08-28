Tributes to ‘smiley girl’ who was stabbed to death in King’s Lynn

The inquest has opened into the death of Cristina-Magda Calancea, 26, whose body was found in her home in King's Lynn last month. Archant

To friends and family, she was the smiley girl before her life was so brutally cut short.

Razvan Milea, 31 and Sebastian Milea, 40. Cristina Madga-Calancea's devastated brothers. Photo: Emily Prince Razvan Milea, 31 and Sebastian Milea, 40. Cristina Madga-Calancea's devastated brothers. Photo: Emily Prince

Cristina Magda-Calancea 26 - known affectionately as Kyky - was found with multiple stab wounds outside her home in Fenland Road, King’s Lynn on Friday, September 21.

Her brothers, Sebastian Milea, 40, and Razvan Milea, 32, also from Lynn, said they were left in total shock when police knocked on their doors to break the news of her death. Sebastian, of Hillington Square, said afterwards: “We still can’t believe it, we think about it a lot.”

Razvan, Harecroft Gardens, added: “All I want to know is - why? That is all I want to know.”

Miss Magda-Calancea moved to Fenland Road in August last year, having taken a new role at the Bespak factory on Lynn’s Bergen Way.

Cristina Magde-Calancea loved adventure and nature. Photo: Courtesy of Anda Mihaela Cristina Magde-Calancea loved adventure and nature. Photo: Courtesy of Anda Mihaela

She had moved to the town a little under five years earlier from her native Romania, where her parents remain.

“She just started a new life.” Sebastian said. “She was a strong person and she was extremely happy.

“She was never sad, everywhere she went it was always hearts and butterflies. “She was going to meet me next week to make plans, the last thing she said to me was ‘goodbye’.”

Close friend of Miss Magda-Calancea’s, Mihaela Anda said: “I remember Cristina as a smiley girl, very happy and there for everyone who needed help.”

Miheala Anda had known Miss Magda-Calancea for around two years since moving to England and became good friends.

She said: “Cristina has been working hard to earn her money, she’s been on lots of holidays around the world because she was that kind of person who loved adventures and the nature as well.”

Prior to her murder, Miss Magda-Calancea had been working in factories during the time she had been living in Lynn.

Speaking of the last time she saw her friend, Miss Anda said: “I saw Cristina around the end of July, due to all of us being busy with work, unfortunately it did not give us the possibility to seen each other so often.”

The family set up a go-fund-me page to raise £5000 to take her home to be buried, and thanks to friends, family and the community they raised more than £10,000.