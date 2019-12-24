Search

Man 'serious but stable' after fight in town

PUBLISHED: 13:37 24 December 2019 | UPDATED: 13:37 24 December 2019

Parkway in Gaywood. Photo: Google

Parkway in Gaywood. Photo: Google

A man has suffered "serious injuries" in a fight.

Police say he remains in a serious but stable condition in the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, in King's Lynn.

The man, who has not been identified, was hurt during a disturbance in the Parkway area of Gaywood, at around 9.40pm on Monday.

Police believe those involved in the incident were known to each other.

Anyone who saw the incident or who has information about it should call King's Lynn CID via on 101 quoting reference number 36/89424/19.

