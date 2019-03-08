Search

Police hunt wanted man in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 14:21 19 June 2019 | UPDATED: 14:52 19 June 2019

Gavin Xavier is wanted in Norwich. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Gavin Xavier is wanted in Norwich. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Norfolk Constabulary

Police are appealing for help to trace a man wanted in Norwich.

Gavin Xavier, aged 41 and from the Norwich area, is wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his licence.

Xavier is described as black, approximately 6ft 2, of heavy build with short black curly hair and a short black beard.

Anyone who may have seen Xavier, or anyone with information, should contact Norfolk Police on 101.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111

