Gas cylinders stolen by thieves in white van
PUBLISHED: 09:47 26 March 2020 | UPDATED: 09:48 26 March 2020
Archant
Witnesses are being sought after thieves broke into a business yard and stole gas cylinders.
Police are seeking information following the theft of gas cylinders from a business in Lowestoft.
A police spokesman said: “At around 8pm on Sunday, March 22 two men were seen to crop a padlock to gain entry to a yard on Colville Road in Lowestoft.
“Six orange gas cylinders were stolen.
“The men drove away in a white Ford Transit van.”
Information should be directed to Lowestoft police on 101, quoting crime reference 37/17790/20.
Alternatively you should contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org
Police advice on a variety of subjects can be accessed via www.suffolk.police.uk/advice
