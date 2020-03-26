$render.recurse($ctx, '$content.code.value')
Search

Advanced search

Gas cylinders stolen by thieves in white van

PUBLISHED: 09:47 26 March 2020 | UPDATED: 09:48 26 March 2020

The gas cylinders were stolen from a business yard on Colville Road in Lowestoft. Picture: Google Images

The gas cylinders were stolen from a business yard on Colville Road in Lowestoft. Picture: Google Images

Archant

Witnesses are being sought after thieves broke into a business yard and stole gas cylinders.

Police are seeking information following the theft of gas cylinders from a business in Lowestoft.

A police spokesman said: “At around 8pm on Sunday, March 22 two men were seen to crop a padlock to gain entry to a yard on Colville Road in Lowestoft.

“Six orange gas cylinders were stolen.

“The men drove away in a white Ford Transit van.”

Information should be directed to Lowestoft police on 101, quoting crime reference 37/17790/20.

Alternatively you should contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org

Police advice on a variety of subjects can be accessed via www.suffolk.police.uk/advice

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Prince William, Kate and children George, Charlotte and Louis ride out coronavirus in Norfolk

Prince William, the, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Louis, Prince George and Princess Charlotte who have returned to their home in Norfolk Picture: EMPICS Entertainment/PA Images

The workplaces which have stayed open during the coronavirus crisis

Insurance company Adrian Flux employees hundreds fo staff at its East Winch site. Image: adrianflux.co.uk

Increase of three confirmed coronavirus cases in Norfolk

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Norfolk is 45. Picture: Chris Bishop

Coronavirus patient recovers at Norfolk hospital

How the new A&E unit will look at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn Picture: QEH

Coronavirus patient in 50s dies at Norwich hospital

One person has tested positive for coronavirus at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: NNUH

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Norfolk councillor dragged out of pool by Tenerife police after defying coronavirus restrictions

Joanne Rust, who stood as Labour candidate for North West Norfolk at the December general election, defied coronavirus quarantine rules by swimming in a Tenerife pool. Picture: Archant

Coronavirus patient in 50s dies at Norwich hospital

One person has tested positive for coronavirus at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: NNUH

Prince William, Kate and children George, Charlotte and Louis ride out coronavirus in Norfolk

Prince William, the, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Louis, Prince George and Princess Charlotte who have returned to their home in Norfolk Picture: EMPICS Entertainment/PA Images

Family’s tribute to ‘beautiful, funny, talented, and a little bit crazy’ daughter and sister

Family pay tribute to

9 TV stars who live in Norfolk

TV presenter Jake Humphrey, Loose Women panelist Janet-Street Porter and star of Normal for Norfolk Desmond MacCarthy. Picture: Antony Kelly/PA

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

The workplaces which have stayed open during the coronavirus crisis

Insurance company Adrian Flux employees hundreds fo staff at its East Winch site. Image: adrianflux.co.uk

Coronavirus patient recovers at Norfolk hospital

How the new A&E unit will look at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn Picture: QEH

Increase of three confirmed coronavirus cases in Norfolk

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Norfolk is 45. Picture: Chris Bishop

Bakers hoping to stay open during coronavirus decide to close

Two Magpies Bakery, Tmber Hill, Norwich. Pic: Archant

Coronavirus: Every home in Norfolk to be sent letter asking if vulnerable need help

Trevor Holden. Picture: Victoria Pertusa
Drive 24