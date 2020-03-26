Gas cylinders stolen by thieves in white van

The gas cylinders were stolen from a business yard on Colville Road in Lowestoft. Picture: Google Images Archant

Witnesses are being sought after thieves broke into a business yard and stole gas cylinders.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police are seeking information following the theft of gas cylinders from a business in Lowestoft.

A police spokesman said: “At around 8pm on Sunday, March 22 two men were seen to crop a padlock to gain entry to a yard on Colville Road in Lowestoft.

“Six orange gas cylinders were stolen.

“The men drove away in a white Ford Transit van.”

Information should be directed to Lowestoft police on 101, quoting crime reference 37/17790/20.

Alternatively you should contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org

Police advice on a variety of subjects can be accessed via www.suffolk.police.uk/advice