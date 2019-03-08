Search

Man tried to hit nurse with walking stick during attack on hospital staff

PUBLISHED: 14:50 08 March 2019 | UPDATED: 15:18 08 March 2019

Gary Hubbard leaves Norwich Magistrates Court after admitting assaults on an emergency worker Picture: Peter Walsh

Gary Hubbard leaves Norwich Magistrates Court after admitting assaults on an emergency worker Picture: Peter Walsh

A man who was taken to hospital after a fall tried to hit a nurse with his walking stick, a court has heard.

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, where the incident took place. Picture: ARCHANT.Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, where the incident took place. Picture: ARCHANT.

Gary Hubbard, 55, was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital after having fallen following a visit to the pub.

Hubbard was put in a wheelchair to assist him after arriving at hospital but was abusive and tried to punch a member of staff who got out of the way.

Victoria Bastock, prosecuting at Norwich Magistrates’ Court, said he was taken to the toilet and put back in his wheelchair but “tried to hit one of the nurses with a walking stick”.

Fortunately she managed to get out of the way.

The court heard Hubbard was taken to a waiting room where he was told to be quiet but punched another member of staff in the stomach prompting the police to be called.

Hubbard, of Lodge Close, Holt, appeared in court on Friday (March 8) when he admitted common assault of an emergency worker, a nurse, on February 5 this year.

He also admitted assault by beating of an emergency worker, NHS security staff, on the same date.

Ralph Gilliam, mitigating, said Hubbard had been something of a “recluse” since his mother died in August 2017.

He said Hubbard suffers from severe depression and rarely goes out.

He said Hubbard had been drinking on the day the offences happened but was taken to hospital after a fall.

He said he had “taken the whole incident really badly” and would be moving from Holt as he “never wants to return to the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital”.

Hubbard was fined £300 by District Judge Richard Adkinson who treated it as an “isolated” incident.

He was also ordered to pay £75 compensation to the worker who he swung his walking stick at and £100 to the worker who he punched.

Hubbard was also ordered to pay a £30 victim surcharge but there was no order for costs.

