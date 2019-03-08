Drink-driver narrowly misses pedestrian before crashing into car park wall

Gary Colloff was caught drink-driving along Aylsham Road, Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2018

A man who left a trail of destruction after drink-driving has been banned from getting behind the wheel for four years.

Gary Colloff, 52, of Aylsham Road, appeared in Norwich Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday where he pleaded guilty to driving while above the alcohol limit.

At around midnight on March 3, Colloff was spotted by a taxi driver at Barrack Street, Norwich, where he was driving erratically towards Aylsham Road.

Prosecutor Lucy Miller said Colloff’s car was all over the road - witnesses described seeing the car mounting the pavement narrowly missing a pedestrian and driving into oncoming traffic.

Ms Miller said Colloff attempted to park in the car park but reversed into a brick wall causing it to collapse with a loud crash.

A breath test revealed he had 100 mcg of alcohol in 100 ml of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcg.

It was the third time Colloff appeared in court for a drink-driving offence, having previously been convicted in 2010 and 2003.

Ryan Creek, representing Colloff, said he had driven to the pub but had intended to return home by taxi. After finding the taxis were fully booked he “foolishly drove his vehicle back home”, Mr Creek said. He added that Colloff suffered from post traumatic stress disorder due to a childhood trauma but that he was fit and able to take on community work.

“It’s a high reading, there is no getting away from that,” said Mr Creek.

Colloff was given a 12-month community order of 150 hours of unpaid work. He was banned from driving for four years and ordered to pay £85 court costs and £85 victim surcharge.