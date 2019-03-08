Search

Drink-driver narrowly misses pedestrian before crashing into car park wall

PUBLISHED: 17:10 02 April 2019

Gary Colloff was caught drink-driving along Aylsham Road, Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Gary Colloff was caught drink-driving along Aylsham Road, Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2018

A man who left a trail of destruction after drink-driving has been banned from getting behind the wheel for four years.

Gary Colloff, 52, of Aylsham Road, appeared in Norwich Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday where he pleaded guilty to driving while above the alcohol limit.

At around midnight on March 3, Colloff was spotted by a taxi driver at Barrack Street, Norwich, where he was driving erratically towards Aylsham Road.

Prosecutor Lucy Miller said Colloff’s car was all over the road - witnesses described seeing the car mounting the pavement narrowly missing a pedestrian and driving into oncoming traffic.

Ms Miller said Colloff attempted to park in the car park but reversed into a brick wall causing it to collapse with a loud crash.

A breath test revealed he had 100 mcg of alcohol in 100 ml of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcg.

It was the third time Colloff appeared in court for a drink-driving offence, having previously been convicted in 2010 and 2003.

Ryan Creek, representing Colloff, said he had driven to the pub but had intended to return home by taxi.  After finding the taxis were fully booked he “foolishly drove his vehicle back home”, Mr Creek said.  He added that Colloff suffered from post traumatic stress disorder due to a childhood trauma but that he was fit and able to take on community work.

“It’s a high reading, there is no getting away from that,” said Mr Creek.

Colloff was given a 12-month community order of 150 hours of unpaid work. He was banned from driving for four years and ordered to pay £85 court costs and £85 victim surcharge.

The little-known story of the Norfolk woman who survived the Titanic but never went near water again

May Howard from North Walsham who was aboard the ill-fated Titanic is the subject of a new exhibition at North Walsham Heritage Centre. Picture: John Balls

Driver found slumped in own vomit on A47 slip road fined £500

The court heard Macleay was found by police at around 3.30am on March 2 on the A47 exit at Thickthorn Roundabout. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Norwich’s empty restaurants - and what is happening to them now

Some of the empty restaurants in Norwich. Photos: Lauren Cope and Denise Bradley

Shopper spots Brexit stockpiles in Norwich store

A photo of goods in Makro, Norwich with a

Bystanders help save a life after person collapses in town centre

Aylsham's Market Place, where three members of the public pitched in to help rescue someone who collapsed. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Man arrested for drug driving tractor after two hit-and-runs

A John Deere, like this one, was involved in two hit-and-runs Picture: NORFOLK POLICE

Ambulance and car involved in crash

Officers were called to Watton Road at about 12.45pm today (April 1) to reports of a crash at the junction with Old Watton Road. Picture: Chris Bishop

CCTV image released after man and woman are threatened outside Tesco store

Police have released a CCTV image following a public order incident outside a Norwich Tesco. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Pozzick, Haze-bruh and Cossey: Council to erect new signs to help tourists visiting Norfolk

How the village sign at Happisburgh will now look. Picture Archant.

Bus driver punched and knocked unconscious after swerving to avoid two men in Norwich

A Sanders bus in North Walsham. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

Police do not look at speeding driver data from flashing signs

Barry Fiske, chairman of Wroxham Parish Council with the SAM2 sign. Pic: Wroxham Parish Council.

Norwich car park murder accused refuses to meet barrister after ‘dirty protest’

David Hastings was stabbed to death at Rose Lane car park. Picture: Norfolk Police

First glimpse at what’s in store for Great Yarmouth’s former M&S as doors re-open

The Marks and Spencer store in the town centre in Great Yarmout before it closed and moved to the out of town Gapton Hall Retail Park. Picture: James Bass

Driver found slumped in own vomit on A47 slip road fined £500

The court heard Macleay was found by police at around 3.30am on March 2 on the A47 exit at Thickthorn Roundabout. Picture: ANTONY KELLY
