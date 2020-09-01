Tools worth thousands of pounds stolen from van in leafy village lane
PUBLISHED: 16:25 01 September 2020 | UPDATED: 16:25 01 September 2020
Archant
Gardening tools were stolen from a van parked in a quiet village street.
The Ford Transit was targeted by thieves on Friday (August 28) during a 25 minute window from 8.15am in Sandy Lane, Belton.
During the raid tools worth “several thousands of pounds” were taken from the vehicle, and the back door of the van was damaged, setting off an alarm.
Police are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen suspicious activity or holds CCTV or dashcam footage from the area at the time.
Witnesses are asked to contact PC Dave Greenwood at North Walsham Police Station on 101, quoting crime number 36/60338/20.
Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.