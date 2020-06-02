Table and chairs stolen in garden theft

Police are seeking witnesses and are appealing for information following the theft of garden furniture at The Street in Corton, near Lowestoft.

A police spokesman said: “The theft occurred sometime between 2pm on Saturday, May 30 and 11am on Sunday, May 31 in The Street.

“The furniture, an iron table and chairs, was stolen from the rear garden.”

Anyone with information about this theft, or who believes they saw anything suspicious, should contact Suffolk police on 101 quoting crime reference 37/29805/20.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form www.crimestoppers-uk.org