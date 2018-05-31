Garden centre boss who stole £480k from mother has case adjourned

Gary Woodley, of Norwich Road, Aylsham, stole £480,000 from his 89-year-old mother to pay off loans and fund his lifestyle between 2013 and 2016. Photo: Norfolk Police Archant

A Norfolk garden centre owner who stole almost half a million pounds from his elderly mother has had his hearing to claw back cash from his ill-gotten gains adjourned.

Gary Woodley, of Norwich Road, Aylsham, was jailed for four years in October 2018, after being convicted of stealing £480,000 from his 89-year-old mother, who has since died.

Woodley, 68, who used to run the former Aylsham Garden Centre, was said to have used the cash to pay off loans and fund his lifestyle between 2013 and 2016,

There was a confiscation hearing on Wednesday (April 29) at Norwich Crown Court to claw back cash, but William Carter, prosecuting, said that sale of the garden centre was still going through and asked for an adjournment when it is hoped matters can be resolved.

The case was adjourned by Judge Katharine Moore, who conducted the hearing over Skype, until June 10.

Woodley did not attend the hearing.