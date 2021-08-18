Fishing boat and bicycles stolen during spate of garage burglaries

Published: 8:35 AM August 18, 2021

A fishing boat, remote control aeroplanes and bicycles were stolen in a spate of garage burglaries at St Nicholas Gardens in Bradwell. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2015

A fishing boat, remote control aeroplanes and bicycles were stolen during a spate of garage burglaries in a village.

Police are appealing for information following a number of burglaries in Bradwell last week.

Five garages belonging to properties in St Nicholas Gardens were broken into overnight between approximately 9pm on Monday, August 9, and 5am on Tuesday, August 10.

Items stolen include a fishing boat, outboard motors, fishing equipment, remote control aeroplanes and bicycles. A wall was also damaged as a result of the incident.

Officers are linking the incidents and enquiries are ongoing. They are keen to speak with anyone who may have witnessed the incidents or has any information concerning them.

They are also urging residents to remain vigilant and ensure that sheds, garages and any outbuildings are securely locked.

Anyone with information should contact PC Vincent Gray at Gorleston Police Station on 101 quoting 36/57838/21.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.