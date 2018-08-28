Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Garages broken into following spate of thefts on coast

PUBLISHED: 13:09 29 January 2019 | UPDATED: 13:20 29 January 2019

Several garages have been broken into in Gorleston and Bradwell following a spate of thefts. Picture: Google Maps

Several garages have been broken into in Gorleston and Bradwell following a spate of thefts. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

Several garages have been broken into following a spate of thefts on the Norfolk coast.

Items including fishing poles, power tools and car parts have been stolen from garages in Chapel Lane, Gorleston and Mill Lane, Bradwell.

The burglaries took place on Thursday, December 20.

Norfolk Police have appealed for information on the incidents.

Officers are linking the crimes and are keen to speak to witnesses who may have seen any suspicious activity around the areas.

Anyone with information should contact PC Sally Anderson at Great Yarmouth Police Station on 101.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Pub closes less than a year after opening

Bishop's of Chapel Street opened in the former Lattice House in May Picture: Chris Bishop

‘We were told to pack a suitcase and go’ - Homes evacuated over bomb scare in Norwich

Houses along Mallory Road, Old Catton, Norwich, were evacuated after an unexploded device was found. Picture: Google Maps

East Anglia still set for snow as weather warnings continue

A Greater Anglia train in the snow. The Met Office said some rail services could be disrupted by snow this week. Picture: Greater Anglia

Lorry mounts roundabout on NDR

The NDR (Broadland Northway). A lorry mounted a roundabout on the road near Horsford in the early hours of Tuesday. Picture: Archant

Two Norfolk pubs named as amongst best places to eat in country

Ben and Sarah Handley of The Duck Inn, Stanhoe Picture: Submitted

Most Read

Man in his 20s dies in crash

Docking Road, at Fring, where the fatal crash happened on Friday Picture: Chris Bishop

Norwich supermarket giving away stock ahead of permanent closure in 24 hours

Owner of the Desh Supermarket in Magdalen Street, Abul Hussain, inside the stocked up store which has been closed since February. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Snow weather warning issued for Norfolk

Snow in Norwich's Eaton Park. Pic: Stuart Beard/iWitness24

‘We were told to pack a suitcase and go’ - Homes evacuated over bomb scare in Norwich

Houses along Mallory Road, Old Catton, Norwich, were evacuated after an unexploded device was found. Picture: Google Maps

Norwich pub fears it could close after months of roadworks agony

Darren Fennah, owner of the Last Pub Standing, who says roadworks have cost the pub thousands. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

SEE INSIDE: Mansion bought by mystery former Norwich City player who is ‘coming home’

Fancy renting a footballer's home? The Oaks is available to rent for £3,000 per calendar month. Pic: www.warners-prop.com

Pub closes less than a year after opening

Bishop's of Chapel Street opened in the former Lattice House in May Picture: Chris Bishop

Norfolk braces itself for snow as second weather warning is issued

Weather forecasters have issued a second weather warning of snow and ice for the East of England. Picture: Archant

Two Norfolk pubs named as amongst best places to eat in country

Ben and Sarah Handley of The Duck Inn, Stanhoe Picture: Submitted

Lorry mounts roundabout on NDR

The NDR (Broadland Northway). A lorry mounted a roundabout on the road near Horsford in the early hours of Tuesday. Picture: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists