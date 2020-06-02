Search

Advanced search

Building equipment stolen in overnight garage burglary

PUBLISHED: 12:11 02 June 2020 | UPDATED: 12:12 02 June 2020

A garage at a home in Waveney Drive, Lowestoft was broken into overnight. Picture: Google Images

A garage at a home in Waveney Drive, Lowestoft was broken into overnight. Picture: Google Images

Archant

Hedge trimmers and building equipment were among the items stolen during a garage burglary.

Police are seeking witnesses and are appealing for information after a garage at a home in Lowestoft was burgled overnight.

A police spokesman said: “The garage at a home in Waveney Drive was broken into sometime between 10pm on Monday, June 1 and 7.10am on Tuesday, June 2.

“A window was smashed to gain entry.

“Once inside a very untidy search took place and hedge trimmers, a backpack blower and building equipment was stolen.

“Can you help?”

If you have any information about this burglary or know where any of the stolen items are now, please contact Suffolk police on 101 quoting crime reference 37/30138/20.

Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form www.crimestoppers-uk.org

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

CLEAR OFF! ‘Normal for Norfolk’ sign to enter historic archive of lockdown life

'Normal for Norfolk' by Martin Guppy, which has been selected as part of Historic England's lockdown picture selection. Picture: Martin Guppy

Man who raped girl, 15, in Norwich woodland dies in prison

An inquest has opened into the death of convicted rapist Charlie March. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary.

Four secondary schools announce plans for pupils to begin returning

Andy Johnson, executive headteacher at the West Norfolk Academies Trust Picture: Ian Burt

‘Under-50s will flock to it’: Go-ahead for McDonald’s and Starbucks

West Norfolk Council approved plans to build a McDonald's and Starbucks on the outskirts of Downham Market. Picture: Archant

Developers on brink of lodging plans to pave way for 4,000 homes in Norfolk village

Plans for the first phase of a masterplan to build 4,000 homes in Rackheath are due to be submitted. Pic: Google.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Reopening date for Primark confirmed

The date the Primark store in Norwich will open again has been announced. Pic: Archant

Shock as trip wires found at popular riverside path

Runner Danny Godbolt intercepted three wire traps alongside the River Bure. The scenic path is popular with dog walkers and runners Picture: Danny Godbolt

‘Under-50s will flock to it’: Go-ahead for McDonald’s and Starbucks

West Norfolk Council approved plans to build a McDonald's and Starbucks on the outskirts of Downham Market. Picture: Archant

‘Look out for your neighbours’ - Man, 75, found at home with no food and broken freezer

Residents have been urged to keep looking out for their neighbours. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Less than half of schools reopen to returning pupils

Parents drop off pupils at Queen's Hill Primary School in Costessey as pupils in reception, year one and six begin to return to school on June 1. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Warnings after Norfolk Broads “overwhelmed” by riverside revelry

The numbers of people flocking to Norfolk's waterways has triggered a warning from the Broads Authority about observing social distancing and worrying local people. Picture: Archant

Man who raped girl, 15, in Norwich woodland dies in prison

An inquest has opened into the death of convicted rapist Charlie March. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary.

CLEAR OFF! ‘Normal for Norfolk’ sign to enter historic archive of lockdown life

'Normal for Norfolk' by Martin Guppy, which has been selected as part of Historic England's lockdown picture selection. Picture: Martin Guppy

Track work could be first step on moves to speed up East Suffolk line trains

The East Green crossing at Kelsale, near Saxmundham, Signallers operating this should have more information now. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Driest May on record sparks farming fears for rain-starved crops

Norfolk farm contractor Kit Papworth is concerned about the impact the prolonged drought is having on the region's cereal crops, such as the wheat plants pictured. Picture: Kit Papworth / Chris Hill
Drive 24