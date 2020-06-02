Building equipment stolen in overnight garage burglary

A garage at a home in Waveney Drive, Lowestoft was broken into overnight. Picture: Google Images Archant

Hedge trimmers and building equipment were among the items stolen during a garage burglary.

Police are seeking witnesses and are appealing for information after a garage at a home in Lowestoft was burgled overnight.

A police spokesman said: “The garage at a home in Waveney Drive was broken into sometime between 10pm on Monday, June 1 and 7.10am on Tuesday, June 2.

“A window was smashed to gain entry.

“Once inside a very untidy search took place and hedge trimmers, a backpack blower and building equipment was stolen.

“Can you help?”

If you have any information about this burglary or know where any of the stolen items are now, please contact Suffolk police on 101 quoting crime reference 37/30138/20.

Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form www.crimestoppers-uk.org

