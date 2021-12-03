Man punched in face during assault by gang of teens

A man, in his 50s, was punched in the face during an assault by a group of teenagers in Downham Market. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2015

A man was punched in the face during an assault by a gang of teens.

Police are appealing for information following an incident on Bexwell Road, Downham Market on Wednesday December 1.

It happened just before 3.20pm, close to Downham Market Academy, when a man was punched in the face.

Following an altercation, the victim, in his 50s, was reported to have been assaulted by a small group of young teenage boys, resulting in a minor injury to his face.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Caroline Le Poidevin at Downham Market Police Station on 101, quoting crime number 36/89470/21.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers 100pc anonymously on 0800 555111.

