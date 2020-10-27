Search

Woman hurt after group of men throw stones at her

PUBLISHED: 14:41 27 October 2020 | UPDATED: 14:41 27 October 2020

Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman in her 20s was assaulted when four suspects on Yarmouth Road, near the Methodist Church, in Lowestoft threw stones at her. Picture: Google Images

A woman in her 20s suffered facial injuries after rocks were thrown at her by a group of men.

Police are seeking witnesses in connection with the assault in Lowestoft.

It happened about 7pm on Friday, October 23 when rocks were thrown at a woman by four men on Yarmouth Road, close to the Methodist Church.

One of the stones hit the woman’s right cheekbone, leaving a swollen red cheek.

The suspects were all described as wearing black clothing and trainers.

Anyone who witnessed any suspicious behaviour at the time or knows who was responsible should contact Lowestoft police, quoting 37/61746/20, visit www.suffolk.police.uk/contact-us/existing-report-update, email Lily.PALMER@suffolk.pnn.police.uk or call 101.

Alternatively they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org

