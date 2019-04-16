Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Gambling addict who stole £2k from city jewellers is £20k in debt

16 April, 2019 - 17:30
Michaela Shreeve made fraudulent refund transactions while working at a Beaverbrooks store in Norwich between September 2017 and January last year. Photo: Adrian Judd

Michaela Shreeve made fraudulent refund transactions while working at a Beaverbrooks store in Norwich between September 2017 and January last year. Photo: Adrian Judd

Archant © 2006

A gambling addict who stole more than £2,000 from a Norwich jewellers is now £20,000 in debt, a court heard.

Michaela Shreeve made fraudulent refund transactions while working at a Beaverbrooks store in the city between September 2017 and January last year.

Norwich Magistrates' Court heard how the 29-year-old, from Northrepps, used her colleague's login details to steal money from the shop's tills.

But she was discovered after a store manager became suspicious and reviewed CCTV footage.

Prosecutor David Bryant told the court on Tuesday there were about 20 fraudulent transactions made by Shreeve.

Mr Bryant said: “There were a number of open cash draw transactions carried out.

“Miss Shreeve was seen to remove money from the draw and hide it between a notepad and a calculator.”

He said CCTV footage from inside the store revealed who was really using the tills at the time the refunds were being carried out.

Following an internal investigation, Shreeve admitted stealing from Beaverbrooks and was dismissed by the company.

Police were notified and she was later charged with theft by employee.

Natasha Baker, mitigating, said Shreeve made full admissions to her employer, police and the court.

She said: “I highlight the mental health difficulties she was suffering from at the time.

“She had been on medication for anxiety and depression.

“She had difficulties in relation to her finances and she has been honest about her addiction to gambling and how this spiralled out of control.”

Miss Baker said Shreeve was also believed to have been suffering with post natal depression at the time of the offences.

“She fully accepts she should not have done what she did,” Miss Baker said. “She said she is £20,000 in debt at the moment.”

Shreeve, of Broadgate Close, pleaded guilty to theft by employee, having stolen £2,018 from Beaverbrooks between September 1, 2017 and January 4, 2018.

Magistrates sentenced her to a 12 month community order, during which she must undertake 180 hours of unpaid work.

Shreeve was also ordered to pay back the £2,018 to Beaverbrooks.

Most Read

Four-year ban for chip shop owner’s second drink-driving offence

David Wardas, who runs Halesworth Fish and Chips, in London Road, has been banned from driving for four years Picture: NICK BUTCHER

Embattled building firm goes into liquidation owing £100,000

Imogen Ashwin has been living in a caravan since May after her builder walked out on the renovation of her home. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Town centre road closed for seven weeks

Rothbury Road in Wymondham will be closed for seven weeks while the pavement is resurfaced. Photo: Google

Indian restaurant owner ordered to clear premises within 14 days

Masala Cottage at Brundall closed after a re-possession notice has been put on it. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Woman hurt in crash with Prince Philip could lose licence

Emma Fairweather interviewed on This Morning about the being a victim in Prince Philip's crash Picture: Archant

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Indian restaurant owner ordered to clear premises within 14 days

Masala Cottage at Brundall closed after a re-possession notice has been put on it. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Man arrested over firearms offences after road closed in police incident

A police incident on the A146, near Framingham Pigot, has closed the road. Photo: Traffic map

Norfolk man dies in National Diving Centre tragedy

A man from Great Yarmouth has died following an accident at the National Diving and Activity Centre in Gloucestershire. Picture: Google Maps

Horrified mother-of-two finds family cat with both ears cut off in brutal knife attack

Georgina Barnes was horrified to find someone had mutilated her cat, Bubba, with a knife. He came home with both of his ears cut and a deep gash on his back. Picture: Georgina Barnes

Man taken to hospital after crash between car and motorbike

Aylsham Road, which has been closed by a crash. Photo: Staff

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Woman hurt in crash with Prince Philip could lose licence

Emma Fairweather interviewed on This Morning about the being a victim in Prince Philip's crash Picture: Archant

‘An apology would be nice’ - Couple’s anniversary plans ruined after sudden pub closure

Stephen Bailey was left feeling sick after discovering his anniversary plans were ruined. Photo: Archant.

Embattled building firm goes into liquidation owing £100,000

Imogen Ashwin has been living in a caravan since May after her builder walked out on the renovation of her home. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Another bank to close in Norwich

TSB in Norwich's Unthank Road. Picture: GoogleMaps

Miracle for one in a million three-year-old who faced double leg amputation

Three-year-old Victoria Komada who was born with deformed legs and bones missing, pictured with her mum, Marzena Drusewicz, and dad, Dariusz Komada, now walking after successful operations and a prosthetic fitted in Florida. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists