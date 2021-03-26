Wanted man found by police hiding under bed

Published: 7:09 AM March 26, 2021 Updated: 7:24 AM March 26, 2021

A 27-year-old man who was wanted for a string of driving offences was found by officers - hiding under a bed.

Gage Harper, of Blackgate, Great Yarmouth, has been charged for offences dating back to September 2020, and was arrested on Saturday for multiple offences including aggravated vehicle taking.

The Norfolk and Suffolk Road Police Team said Great Yarmouth Police and the Norfolk and Suffolk Police Dogs found him under a bed having evaded arrest for several months.

Perseverance ALWAYS pays off!



After some fantastic teamwork; #Eastteam, @GYarmouthPolice & @NSPoliceDogs, located a male hiding under a bed who had been wanted by police for several months.



Male has been arrested for several offences included aggrevated vehicle taking #1826 — Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (@NSRAPT) March 21, 2021

A Norfolk Police spokesman said in addition to vehicle taking, he was charged with criminal damage, driving without insurance, driving with a licence, failure to report an accident and failure to stop at the scene of an accident.

He was remanded in police custody and appeared at Great Yarmouth Magistrates Court via video link where he was released on bail with conditions.

He will appear in court on April 14.