Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Wanted man found by police hiding under bed

Author Picture Icon

Clarissa Place

Published: 7:09 AM March 26, 2021    Updated: 7:24 AM March 26, 2021
A man has pleaded guilty at Great Yarmouth Magistrates' Court to charges of voyeurism PHOTO: Google

Gage Harper, from Great Yarmouth, has appeared in court. - Credit: Archant

A 27-year-old man who was wanted for a string of driving offences was found by officers - hiding under a bed.

Gage Harper, of Blackgate, Great Yarmouth, has been charged for offences dating back to September 2020, and was arrested on Saturday for multiple offences including aggravated vehicle taking.

The Norfolk and Suffolk Road Police Team said Great Yarmouth Police and the Norfolk and Suffolk Police Dogs found him under a bed having evaded arrest for several months.

A Norfolk Police spokesman said in addition to vehicle taking, he was charged with criminal damage, driving without insurance, driving with a licence, failure to report an accident and failure to stop at the scene of an accident. 

He was remanded in police custody and appeared at Great Yarmouth Magistrates Court via video link where he was released on bail with conditions.

He will appear in court on April 14.

