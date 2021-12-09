Vera Croghan, 89, who died in a house fire on Unthank Road in Norwich - Credit: The Croghan Family

Prosecutors are set to make a decision in the new year about the case of a man accused of the murder of his grandmother and attempted murder of his father in a Norwich fire.

Vera Croghan, 89, died following a blaze at her home on Unthank Road on December 11 last year.

The house on Unthank Road where Vera Croghan lived. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

Chanatorn Croghan, 20, has previously denied murder but has entered a guilty plea to manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility.

Croghan, of Northside, Norwich, has also denied the attempted murder of Richard Croghan, his father and the victim’s son, and admitted a count of arson with intent to endanger life on a reckless basis.

But those pleas were not accepted by the prosecution and a trial has been listed for April 4 next year.

The case was mentioned at Norwich Crown Court on Thursday when it emerged the prosecution had received a further psychiatric report in relation to Croghan, who has been suffering a psychotic illness.

Will Carter, prosecuting, said they would be seeing Croghan's doctor early in the new year after which "the crown will be able to make a decision about the case".

Judge Anthony Bate has requested a progress report in writing by January 14 next year.