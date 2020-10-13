Road bike and power tools among items stolen in shed burglaries

A hedge trimmer was stolen from an insecure shed in the back garden of a home in Royal Avenue, Lowestoft. Picture: Google Images Archant

Homeowners are being urged to check the security of their sheds following further break-ins across a coastal town.

Police called on people to review the security of their sheds, outbuildings and garages and take crime prevention measures to ensure that sheds and the items inside stay secure after numerous burglaries across Lowestoft in recent weeks.

And now a further warning has been issued after more shed burglaries in the town.

A hedge trimmer was stolen from an insecure shed in the back garden of a home in Royal Avenue. The burglary happened between 10pm on Friday, October 9 and 8am on Saturday, October 10. Information to Lowestoft Police on 101 quoting crime reference 37/58981/20

A Carrera bicycle, Makita drill and gardening tools were stolen after burglars forced the lock off a shed in the back garden of a home in Wollaston Road between 7pm on October 9 and 7am on October 10. Information to Lowestoft Police on 101 quoting crime reference 37/59002/20.

A blue road bike and gardening tools were stolen after the clasp on a shed was broken in a back garden in Oxford Road between 9pm on October 9 and 9am on October 10. Information to Lowestoft Police on 101 quoting crime reference 37/59012/20.