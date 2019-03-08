Search

'Stay vigilant': Police plea following spate of thefts

PUBLISHED: 13:13 30 April 2019 | UPDATED: 13:13 30 April 2019

A spate of purse thefts have been reported at shops in and around Lowestoft town centre during the past month.

Shoppers are being urged to keep a close eye on their valuables following further reports of purse thefts in a town centre.

Earlier this month, Lowestoft police issued a warning to shoppers following reports of purse thefts in and around shops in London Road North, Lowestoft.

The thefts in Lowestoft town centre happened about 2pm on Friday, March 29.

Now further incidents have been reported, and a police spokesman said: “Please be aware we have had further reports of purse thefts in Lowestoft so please pass this on to family and friends to stay vigilant and report any suspicious activity.”

With witnesses sought, police are also urging shoppers to keep their purses and wallets safe while out and about.

To report any suspicious behaviour visit www.suffolk.police.uk/…/f…/suspiciousbehaviour_0.pdf or anyone with any information about the thefts should call police on 101.

