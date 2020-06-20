Another court date for tax manager who stole £247,000 from clients

A tax adviser who stole more than £247,000 from clients and his employer to feed his gambling habit will return to court next month.

Timothy Bash was supposed to appear video link for an application under the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002 at Norwich crown court on Friday, June 19.

But there was a problem with the link from HMP Wayland and there will now be a further directions hearing on July 21.

Bash, 58, a father-of-five, is serving a three-year prison term after pleading guilty to two fraud counts between October 2010 and March 2017.

Bash, of Dereham Road, Mattishall, joined Lovewell Blake in Norwich in 1998 when the firm he was working for merged with the company.

But in 2010 the churchgoer developed a gambling addiction and he stole £207,107 from his clients and a further £40,477 from Lovewell Blake over a seven-years period, a court heard.