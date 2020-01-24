Search

Fifth person charged with Thetford murder

PUBLISHED: 16:18 24 January 2020 | UPDATED: 16:18 24 January 2020

David Lawal, 25, was murdered in Thetford. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Norfolk Police

A fifth person has now been charged with the murder of a man in Thetford.

Police at the bridge over the underpass under Brandon Road in Thetford where David Lawal was stabbed in Brandon Road in Thetford. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYPolice at the bridge over the underpass under Brandon Road in Thetford where David Lawal was stabbed in Brandon Road in Thetford. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Officers were on patrol on the A134 Brandon Road shortly after 7pm on October 3 when they discovered members of the public providing first aid to a man who had been stabbed.

The man, later identified as David Lawal, was pronounced dead at the scene shortly before 8pm. A Home Office post-mortem examination concluded Mr Lawal, 25, died from a single stab wound to the neck and upper chest.

Lisa Desousa, 21, of Nightingale Road, Greater London, was on Friday (January 24) charged with murder and conspiracy to supply class A drugs.

She will appear at Norwich Magistrates Court on Saturday (January 25).

The bridge over the underpass at Brandon Road in Thetford with the police tents in the background after a man is believed to have been stabbed at Brandon Road in Thetford. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe bridge over the underpass at Brandon Road in Thetford with the police tents in the background after a man is believed to have been stabbed at Brandon Road in Thetford. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

She has become the fifth person to have been charged with murder in the case.

Elie Saba, 33, of Goddards Way, Ilford, Iddi Zito, 18, from Essex Street, East London, and two 17-year-old men who cannot be named for legal reasons, have all been charged with one count of murder and conspiracy to supply class A drugs between April 1 and November 21.

They have already appeared in court in relation to the matters and were due to appear at Norwich Crown Court on Friday but had case has been adjourned until Friday, February 7.

In addition to the further murder charge, two further people have now been charged with offences in relation to the incident.

Claudia Annius, 20, from Kempston, near Bedford, has been charged with one count of assisting an offender and another of conspiracy to supply class A drugs.

And a 17-year-old woman from Thetford, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with conspiracy to supply class A drugs.

Both have been bailed to appear at Norwich Magistrates Court on February 21.

Meanwhile no further action will be taken against a 25-year-old woman from Thetford previously arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

It brings to eight the number of people who have now been charged in relation to the incident.

Following his death, Mr Lawal was described by his family as a "friendly and hardworking young man" who had been awarded a degree in accountancy and finance.

