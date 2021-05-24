News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

'Backbone of our family' - Partner's tribute after stab victim's funeral

Author Picture Icon

Peter Walsh

Published: 4:20 PM May 24, 2021    Updated: 5:50 PM May 24, 2021
Dean Allsop (third from left) with his partner Louise Newell and two of his children. 

Dean Allsop (third from left) with his partner Louise Newell and two of his children. - Credit: Submitted by Norfolk Constabulary

The partner and the mother of a man stabbed to death outside his home have spoken out about the impact of his death.

Louise Newell was taken to hospital after the incident that left Dean Allsop fatally wounded in Thorpe St Andrew.

Mr Allsop has now been laid to rest following a "beautiful" funeral service, and Miss Newell has told how his death has devastated not just his family but the "whole community".

Mr Allsop, 41, was stabbed in a disturbance involving a number of people in Primrose Crescent shortly after 7.35pm on Wednesday, April 14.

Dean Allsop, left, pictured with partner Louise Newell.

Dean Allsop, left, pictured with partner Louise Newell. Picture supplied by Norfolk Constabulary. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Miss Newell said: "Dean was the backbone of our family. He held us all together.  

"The impact of Dean's death has devastated not just his family but the whole community. 

"Dean was a caring, protective and lovable family man. He loved and lived life to the full.

Most Read

  1. 1 Royal Mail lorry crashes through wall into Norwich park
  2. 2 Emergency crews called to village after sudden death of man in 80s
  3. 3 20 or 30? Confusing speed limit sign in Norfolk village
  1. 4 Norwich McDonalds 'temporarily closed' amid national protests
  2. 5 'It's so rewarding': New women's only gym proves popular in town
  3. 6 YouTube star hides £10k 'golden ticket' in Norwich
  4. 7 The most wanted men in Norfolk: have you seen these criminals?
  5. 8 A140 now clear after crash south of Norwich
  6. 9 Parents' hopes for 'little hero' daughter after devastating diagnosis
  7. 10 Temperatures set to hit 20C over bank holiday weekend

"He was the funniest man and his laugh was infectious."

Murder victim Dean Allsop pictured on a motorbike

James Crosbie has appeared in court charged with murder of Dean Allsop, pictured. - Credit: Facebook

The funeral service was held at Colney Wood near Norwich last week.

Pictures taken of the funeral service for Dean Allsop at Colney Wood.

Pictures taken of the funeral service for Dean Allsop at Colney Wood. - Credit: Gareth Matey

Miss Newell thanked Dove and Daisy Funerals for an "amazing service" and said "the whole day was just beautiful".

Pictures taken of the funeral service for Dean Allsop at Colney Wood.

Pictures taken of the funeral service for Dean Allsop at Colney Wood. - Credit: Gareth Matey

She said: "It really did make the whole experience a comfort to see Dean given the loveliest of send offs."

Pictures taken of the funeral service for Dean Allsop at Colney Wood.

Pictures taken of the funeral service for Dean Allsop at Colney Wood. - Credit: Gareth Matey

The funeral service took place after restrictions were lifted on the number of people able to attend, meaning it was packed with family and friends.

Pictures taken of the funeral service for Dean Allsop at Colney Wood.

Pictures taken of the funeral service for Dean Allsop at Colney Wood. - Credit: Gareth Matey

Among those attending was Mr Allsop's mother Jill, 61, from Lincolnshire.

Pictures taken of the funeral service for Dean Allsop at Colney Wood.

Pictures taken of the funeral service for Dean Allsop at Colney Wood. - Credit: Gareth Matey

She said: "I can't believe Dean has gone. My heart is shattered and our family is truly broken.

"We miss him so much. He was a big part of our lives.

"My life will never be the same."

She said Mr Allsop's death had "affected so many people's lives".

But she said they were a "strong family" and would "get through this together".

Police at the scene of a fatal stabbing and three other people injured at Primrose Crescent

Police at the scene of a fatal stabbing and three other people injured at Primrose Crescent in Thorpe St Andrew. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

As previously reported Mr Allsop's family paid tribute to the father-of-three following his death last month.

Mr Allsop, a roadworker with a love of motorbikes, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A Home Office post-mortem examination concluded the cause of death was a stab wound to the chest.

Police forensic officers at the scene of a fatal stabbing and three other people injured at Primrose

Police forensic officers at the scene of a fatal stabbing, which saw other people injured, at Primrose Crescent in Thorpe St Andrew. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

James Crosbie, 47, of Primrose Crescent, has been charged with Mr Allsop's murder and is facing trial in December.

Crosbie, who is also charged with two counts of grievous bodily harm and three counts of possessing an offensive weapon, is due in court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on July 16. 

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Police officers were called to Spice Lounge on Wensum Street in Norwich on Friday evening (May 21).

Large police presence at Norwich Indian restaurant

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Coastguard teams assisting police following an incident at Neatishead.

Armed police in eight-hour stand-off after man made threats on boat

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Police were spotted in Southcroft, Hethersett, on Saturday afternoon.

Norfolk Live | Updated

Several police and paramedic crews called to village

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Traffic is moved off the A11 at Attleborough after a crash closed the road.

'It's chaos'- Long delays and diversions as A11 shut between Thetford...

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon