'Backbone of our family' - Partner's tribute after stab victim's funeral
The partner and the mother of a man stabbed to death outside his home have spoken out about the impact of his death.
Louise Newell was taken to hospital after the incident that left Dean Allsop fatally wounded in Thorpe St Andrew.
Mr Allsop has now been laid to rest following a "beautiful" funeral service, and Miss Newell has told how his death has devastated not just his family but the "whole community".
Mr Allsop, 41, was stabbed in a disturbance involving a number of people in Primrose Crescent shortly after 7.35pm on Wednesday, April 14.
Miss Newell said: "Dean was the backbone of our family. He held us all together.
"The impact of Dean's death has devastated not just his family but the whole community.
"Dean was a caring, protective and lovable family man. He loved and lived life to the full.
"He was the funniest man and his laugh was infectious."
The funeral service was held at Colney Wood near Norwich last week.
Miss Newell thanked Dove and Daisy Funerals for an "amazing service" and said "the whole day was just beautiful".
She said: "It really did make the whole experience a comfort to see Dean given the loveliest of send offs."
The funeral service took place after restrictions were lifted on the number of people able to attend, meaning it was packed with family and friends.
Among those attending was Mr Allsop's mother Jill, 61, from Lincolnshire.
She said: "I can't believe Dean has gone. My heart is shattered and our family is truly broken.
"We miss him so much. He was a big part of our lives.
"My life will never be the same."
She said Mr Allsop's death had "affected so many people's lives".
But she said they were a "strong family" and would "get through this together".
As previously reported Mr Allsop's family paid tribute to the father-of-three following his death last month.
Mr Allsop, a roadworker with a love of motorbikes, was pronounced dead at the scene.
A Home Office post-mortem examination concluded the cause of death was a stab wound to the chest.
James Crosbie, 47, of Primrose Crescent, has been charged with Mr Allsop's murder and is facing trial in December.
Crosbie, who is also charged with two counts of grievous bodily harm and three counts of possessing an offensive weapon, is due in court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on July 16.