Crime-fighting measures for Norwich properties after new funding boost

PUBLISHED: 06:00 09 August 2020

File picture of alley gates which were installed in Norwich back in 2004. Photo: SONYA BROWN.

File picture of alley gates which were installed in Norwich back in 2004. Photo: SONYA BROWN.

A scheme to protect families from becoming victims of burglary in Norwich is being rolled out in parts of the city following a cash injection from the government.

The Safer Streets Fund was launched by the Home Office in January in a bid to reduce the number of thefts, robberies and burglaries in hotspot areas.

Police and Crime Commissioners (PCCs) were invited to bid for a share of the £25m funding available for crime-fighting measures like locked gates around alley ways, increased street-lighting and CCTV and the Office of the PCC for Norfolk was one of 35 areas that succeeded in getting a share of the funding.

Speaking after the award of £363,164, Norfolk’s PCC Lorne Green said he was “delighted” to have secured this “vital funding to help residents better protect themselves from falling victim to such crimes”.

He said: “These are crimes which can have a real impact on local communities and this is a really positive example of partnership working. Such preventative measures are vital if we want to see reductions in these crimes, not just locally but on a national level.”

The initiative, which will benefit those in north central Norwich, will also help fund a targeted marketing campaign to raise awareness on how to keep safe.

Some £256,450 will be used in earmarked areas and improve security to 121 properties owned by Norwich City Council and the Norwich Housing Society as part of projects including adding alley gates and supporting neighbourhood watch schemes.

Chief inspector Sonia Humphreys, local policing commander, said: “This money will allow additional investment to be placed in preventative measures, such as improved home security and reducing opportunities for crime to thrive in open space communal areas.”

Kevin Maguire, the city council’s cabinet member for safe and sustainable city environment, said: “In Norwich, this funding will pay for physical safety measures such as gating and secure doors to help reduce burglary and other crime identified in specific neighbourhoods. These will be great improvements needed for our residents to feel safe.”

