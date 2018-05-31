Cash boost gives two domestic abuse groups chance to help victims

Mandy Proctor, chief executive of Leeway, the charity providing support to those experiencing domestic abuse. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Copyright: Archant 2017

More victims are being given the chance to flee domestic abuse after two charities were granted vital funding to expand these services.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Norfolk Police and Crime Commisssioner Lorne Green. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Norfolk Police and Crime Commisssioner Lorne Green. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

West Norfolk-based charity the Pandora Project, which helps women and children affected by domestic violence, has been helped to set up a live chat facility on its website.

The service, which is currently available Monday to Friday between 1pm and 3pm, has been made possible following an injection of funding from the Office of Police and Crime Commissioner for Norfolk (OPCCN).

The OPCCN has also funded a further post with Norfolk domestic abuse charity, Leeway.

Funding for the first contact, advice and guidance case worker will run until the end of March 2021 and will enable Leeway to expand its service in the Great Yarmouth area.

Tracy Mahoney, founder and manager of Pandora, said they were “hugely grateful” to the OPCCN for enabling them to offer a different way for women to get in touch “at this very difficult time”.

You may also want to watch:

She said: “The service allows women to access support in a more discrete way. We have three operators, who can all work simultaneously offering advice and support around domestic abuse issues.

“The women who have contacted us so far are living with abusive partners and have wanted advice about leaving safely, whether that’s now or in the future.”

Meanwhile the new role at Leeway means the charity will be able to provide a supportive and confidential service for people contacting Leeway for advice and guidance who are living with or fleeing domestic violence and or abuse and requiring information and support.

Mandy Proctor, chief executive, said she was grateful for the support and added: “This is an important new role, providing advice and support to those who are living with or fleeing domestic abuse.”

Norfolk’s police and crime commissioner Lorne Green, said: “My office has been and continues to work tirelessly to ensure support is in place to help those in most need in Norfolk.”

• Pandora’s live chat service is available via their website www.pandoraproject.org.uk

• For more information on the Leeway role please visit www.leewaysupport.org/volunteering/