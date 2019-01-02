Fuel pumps and red diesel stolen in burglary

Police were called to a burglary in Pudding Norton. Picture: Archant

Thieves stole a number of fuel pumps and a large amount of red diesel during a burglary in Pudding Norton, near Fakenham.

It happened at premises in Dereham Road between 6.30pm on Saturday, December 29 and 6.10pm on Sunday, December 30.

Police are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed anything suspicious in the area between the times stated, particularly a Ford Transit type of van, or may have been offered red diesel for sale.

Anyone with information should contact PC Michael Culligan at Fakenham police station on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.