Fuel tankers stolen from beside NDR and from building site

PUBLISHED: 14:38 03 March 2020 | UPDATED: 14:38 03 March 2020

Two fuel bowsers have been stolen in the Norwich area. Picture: Police

CAMBS COPS

Two fuel bowsers have been stolen in the Norwich area.

One tanker was stolen between 4pm on Monday, February 17, and 8.30am the following day, after it was parked along the Northern Distributor Road (NDR).

A second bowser was taken between Friday, February 28 and Monday, March 2, from a building site in Cringleford.

The thieves removed around 2,000 litres of red diesel from the tanker.

Police have advised people to keep their bowsers in a secure, well-lit area where they can be easily observed, and to avoid leaving them fully fuelled overnight.

Other advice offered includes leaving them in secure compounds, considering the use of alarms and parking them against solid objects or buildings on the fuel tank side to prevent easy access.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who saw anything suspicious in the areas around the dates of the two crimes.

Anyone with any information relating to these crimes, should contact Stuart Doe at Op Solve on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

