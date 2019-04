'Fortunate nobody was hurt' - drink-driver arrested after crash

Police arrested a suspected drink-driver after a crash on the A143. Picture: Great Yarmouth Police Archant

A driver was arrested at the scene of a crash near Fritton overnight after being found twice the drink-drive limit.

Police attended a two car collision on the A143 near Fritton in the early hours.

Officers said: “Fortunately nobody was hurt”.