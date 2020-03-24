‘These links are fake’: Warning over ‘scam’ free school meals email

Fraudsters are targeting families following reports of scam emails being sent that claim to help with funding towards free meals while the school is closed.

The Department for Education has issued a warning that parents and carers are being targeted by scammers.

A ‘scam alert’ warning post on the Suffolk Trading Standards Facebook page states: “The Department for Education are warning that parents and carers are being targeted by scammers.

“Fraudsters are targeting families, emailing parents and carers with messages such as: ‘If your child is entitled to free school meals send your bank details to the school and they will help with funding while the school is closed’.

“The email contains links for the parents to follow if they want to receive this funding – these links are fake.

“This is a scam!”

Please report all scams to Trading Standards via 0808 223 1133.