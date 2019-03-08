Search

Advanced search

Shop worker stole nearly £20,000 from safe is jailed for three years

PUBLISHED: 16:28 04 October 2019 | UPDATED: 16:34 04 October 2019

The One Stop Shop in Middleton Road in Gorleston. Photo: Google

The One Stop Shop in Middleton Road in Gorleston. Photo: Google

Archant

A shop worker who stole nearly £20,000 from a safe went on a spending spree, buying expensive camera and motorcycle equipment, a court heard.

Freddy Knight, 31, was working as shift manager at the One Stop Shop, in Middleton Road, Gorleston, when he stole the cash by disabling the store CCTV and spraying a security camera before accessing the safe using its code, Norwich Crown Court heard.

He then later returned to set off the store alarm to make it look like a break-in, the court heard on Friday.

When Knight was arrested he had just over £500 in cash, which he claimed was what was left of his savings.

But police found that just before the theft he was £19 into his overdraft and that after he made a number of lavish purchases, spending £1,290 on new camera equipment and buying expensive motorbike leathers costing £1,000.

He also bought a new motorbike and paid off high-interest loans amounting to £6,000.

You may also want to watch:

But Knight made a few mistakes - he wrote his carefully laid plans out on his phone, which, although deleted, was later recovered by police. He had not realised the safe had a special memory feature to say when it was accessed, the court was told.

Knight, of Magnolia Green, Gorleston, had denied theft of £19,780 in December 2016, but was convicted following a four-day trial.

Chris Youell, prosecuting, said Knight was in a position of some responsibility and carefully planned the theft but said: "There were a few flaws in his plan. He failed to notice that the access to the safe had a memory, which noted the time it was opened, which rather pointed the finger at him."

Jailing him for three years, Judge Andrew Shaw described him as a "thoroughly dishonest and manipulative" person whose devious plan had cast suspicion on his innocent colleagues, one of whom had suffered anxiety and stress as a result and had to leave the job.

He said he had no one but himself to blame for being jailed.

Oliver Haswell, for Knight, said while there was a breach of trust he was not in a high position.

"He was a shift manager with limited responsibility," he said.

He said that Knight was a carer to his mother and any sentence would impact on his family.

Most Read

Man pronounced dead at roadside

Police at Brandon Road in Thetford where a man was pronounced dead. Picture Dominic Gilbert.

New 80 minute flight to start from Norwich to Cornwall

Richard Pace, managing director of Norwich Airport. Pic: submitted

Man murdered in Thetford - four men arrested

Police at Brandon Road in Thetford where a man was pronounced dead. Picture Dominic Gilbert.

Seal spotted outside Norwich pub

Ribs of Beef landlord Jonathan Power filmed the seal swimming in the River Wensum near his pub. Picture: Jonathan Power

Man dies after falling from car park in Norwich

Police are currently on the scene of an incident on Duke Street in Norwich. Pictue: Brittany Woodman

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Sand washed away just one month after £19m sandscaping project

High Tide at Walcott with Bacton Refinery in background. Picture: Maurice Gray

New 80 minute flight to start from Norwich to Cornwall

Richard Pace, managing director of Norwich Airport. Pic: submitted

Car dealership set to close making five people redundant

SLM Group has announced it will close its showroom as a Hyundai franchise and use it for other brands. Picture: GoogleMaps

Man dies after falling from car park in Norwich

Police are currently on the scene of an incident on Duke Street in Norwich. Pictue: Brittany Woodman

THAT Royal photo earned me more than £40,000

Rachel Murdoch and her mother Karen, whose Royal picture made the news worldwide. Picture: Chris Bishop

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Thetford murder: Members of the public battled to save victim’s life

Police tape in Thetford after man was pronounced dead on Brandon Road. Picture Dominic Gilbert.

Disqualified driver has new car seized by police

A disqualified driver had his new car seized in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Great Yarmouth Police

Sneak preview of Jarrold’s new luxury seafood bar where you can eat caviar for £550

The new Jarrold seafood bar The Bay at a recent special preview night. Pic: Jarrold

TEAM NEWS: Can it get any worse for Norwich City boss Daniel Farke?

Todd Cantwell missed two days training for Norwich City with a hamstring problem Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Press Conference RECAP: Godfrey and Lewis available for City but Hanley ruled out of Villa clash

Jamal Lewis suffered elbow ligament damage in Norwich City's 2-0 Premier League defeat at Crystal Palace Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists