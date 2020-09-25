Search

Rolex robbery gang’s sentencing adjourned to work out who did what

PUBLISHED: 15:49 25 September 2020 | UPDATED: 15:50 25 September 2020

The scene of the incident outside Hingham Fish Bar. Photo: Luke Powell

The scene of the incident outside Hingham Fish Bar. Photo: Luke Powell

Archant

Two members of a gang of Rolex robbers, who followed a Norfolk woman for more than 100 miles before carrying out a violent mugging, had their case adjourned so as to clarify the roles they played.

The victim in her 50s was attacked when she stopped outside Hingham Fish Bar, unaware the gang had followed her from London along the A11 after targeting her valuable Rolex watch, Norwich Crown Court was told.

Freddie Aguis, 28, from Hackney, London, Shane Johnson, 29, of no fixed address, and John Weaver, 34, from Hackney, London, have admitted the Hingham robbery on March 13, last year. Aguis and Johnson admitted a further two robberies involving Rolex watches.

The three were due to be sentenced on Friday, but the court heard a further hearing now had to take place to decide the roles played by Aguis and Johnson in the robberies.

Dominic Bell, for Aguis, claimed he acted as a driver and wanted the defendant to be brought to court to give evidence in person rather than appear over a link from Chelmsford jail.

John Lucas, for Johnson, who appeared over a link from Norwich prison, also wanted him brought to court, as he claimed Johnson acted as a look-out.

Judge Katharine Moore adjourned the case until October 22 and asked that Aguis and Johnson be brought to court, but said Weaver could appear over the video link for the hearing.

At an earlier hearing, prosecutor Matthew Sorel-Cameron told how the Norfolk victim was followed from London by the gang, who were in a stolen Audi car.

The victim was grabbed from behind while getting into her car and a gloved hand placed over her mouth before she was taken to the ground.

She called out for help but was told the shut up and rings were pulled from her fingers and her Rolex snatched. They stole her Mercedes car and left her on the ground.

A few days later Aguis and Johnson were involved in a London robbery when the victim was struck by a car and chased down before having his £25,000 Rolex stolen.

In the third robbery the victim was followed from London back to his home in Worcester and he was beaten with a baseball bat and made to hand over his Rolex.

