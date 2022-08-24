Thousands stolen from elderly victim in telephone scam

Elderly people across Norfolk have been targeted by fraudsters pretending to be police officers - Credit: PA

Fraudsters pretending to be police officers stole £6,000 from an elderly person in north Norfolk.

Police are now urging people to be vigilant following similar reports from across the county.

Officers have received a number of reports from elderly members of the public claiming to have been contacted by fraudsters pretending to be policemen.

During phone calls, the victims were encouraged to withdraw large amounts of money from their bank accounts.

These incidents occurred in Sheringham between August 18 and 22 and Roydon on August 19.

Fraudsters took £6,000 from the Sheringham victim.

This is courier fraud - when a victim is contacted by someone pretending to work for the police, the government and banks among other agencies.

A bank or the police will never ask you to give them bank account details, withdraw money or purchase items.

Officers are keen for this message to be shared with local communities, especially by the friends and family of elderly people to ensure they are aware of these scams.

Police would like anyone who has received a similar type of call or has information about these incidents to contact Norfolk Police on 101 quoting Operation Radium.

Alternatively, members of the public can contact Crimestoppers completely anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Further advice is available from Action Fraud by visiting its website or calling 0300 123 2040.