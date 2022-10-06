Scammers pretend to be bosses in order to steal employees' card details
- Credit: Archant
Scammers are pretending to be the bosses of Norfolk companies in an attempt to steal employees' card details.
Norfolk Trading Standards has received reports of people receiving a scam email while at work which claimed to be from their manager.
The email requested they purchase Amazon gift cards via a link provided.
In one instance the victim purchased gift cards before realising the email was fake and lost their money.
Trading Standards advice is to always be suspicious if a boss makes a request for money via email.
The regular says those who receive the email should try and contact the person who the message claims to be from via another known number or method.
Anyone who has received a phishing or spoofed e-mail claiming to be from Amazon can report it to them so they can investigate by either:
- Opening a new e-mail and attach the e-mail suspected to be fake. Send it to stop-spoofing@amazon.com.
- Forward it to stop-spoofing@amazon.com
The scam can also be reported to Trading Standards via the Citizens Advice consumer helpline on freephone 0808 223 1133.