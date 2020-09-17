Fraudsters posing as police officers attempt to talk cash out of elderly people

Police have warned that fraudsters posing as officers are attempting to talk elderly people into giving away money. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto Daisy-Daisy

Fraudsters posing as police officers are attempting to convince elderly people to withdraw large sums of cash, the force has warned.

On Wednesday, more than half a dozen separate calls were made to Norfolk Constabulary reporting attempted ruses involving people claiming to be police officers - prompting additional patrols to be arranged.

The majority of the incidents took place in the Dereham area and in every case phone calls were made from suspects encouraging people to withdraw large amounts of money from their bank accounts.

In light of the spate, a police spokesman has reminded people that officers - or banks - will never ask people for their PIN number, bank cards or account details over the phone.

They added that officers will also never request money or send a courier to collect it.

People living in the following areas were targeted on Wednesday, September 16:

• Beeston Lane, Great Fransham, at around 10am

• Andrews Close, Holme Hale, at around 10.05am

• Mill Street, Elsing, at around 10.15am and 10.30am

• Norwich Road, Dereham, at around 11.15am

• Shipdham Road, Dereham, at around 1.45pm

• Wallace Close, Dereham, between 10am and 2.30pm

• Neville Close, Dereham, at around 5.30pm

In each of these instances, the call recipient did not provide any details or hand over any money.

As a result, the constabulary has pledged to increase its patrols in the areas to reassure members of the public.

Anybody who has received similar phone calls is encouraged to contact Norfolk Constabulary on 101, quoting Operation Radium.

Additionally, the following advice has been issued:

• Your bank or the police will NEVER ask for your PIN, bank card or bank account details over the phone – never give these details to anybody.

• Neither the police nor the banks will send a courier to collect money from you.

• Always request Photo ID and if unsure call the police.

• If you’re asked to telephone a bank, then always do it on a different phone to the one you were contacted on.

• Fraudsters will keep the line open and have been known to play ringtones, hold music and a recorded message down the phone so the victim believes they are making a call to a legitimate number. Ensure you can hear a dialling tone before calling police or use a friend or neighbour’s telephone instead.

• Do not rush into complying to the scammers demands / requests.

• If you have already given your bank details over the phone or handed your card details to a courier, call you bank straight away to cancel the card