'Heartless' fraudster stole from elderly hospital patients

Author Picture Icon

Simon Parkin

Published: 7:50 PM November 28, 2020   
June Weatherman who posed as a doctor to steal bank cards and details from elderly hospital patients.

June Weatherman posed as a doctor to steal bank cards and details from elderly hospital patients. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

A 'heartless fraudster' who preyed on vulnerable hospital patients in Norwich has been jailed for 12 years.

June Weatherman, 56, posed as a doctor to gain the trust of vulnerable patients at hospitals across the country.

Investigations revealed she was responsible for the thefts and frauds in Norwich, York, Worcester, Kent, Sussex and Cambridgeshire.

In one incident in September 2018 she sneaked into a room at Peterborough City Hospital and stole a bank card belonging to a bed ridden 91-year-old.

She then spent more than £10,000 withdrawing cash from ATMs before visiting McDonalds, JD Sports and B&Q.

CCTV of June Weatherman who has been jailed for 12 years for preying on vulnerable hospital patients.

- Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

You may also want to watch:

Following a six-month nationwide hunt Weatherman was arrested at a caravan park in Clacton-on-Sea, Essex.

She was jailed at Huntingdon Law Courts on November 27 after she stood trial earlier this month and was found guilty of nine counts of theft and five counts of fraud.

Weatherman had previously been jailed for seven years in 2014 for similar offences.

Sergeant Lewis Busby, involved in the latest investigation, said: “Weatherman is a relentless and heartless offender who has shown no remorse for her crimes.

“She repeatedly targeted vulnerable adults in what can only be described as the most immoral of crimes.

“This was a long and complex investigation, involving officers from seven different forces.”

person