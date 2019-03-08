Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Policeman-turned-fraudster has not paid a penny of £200,000 back to victims - despite court order

PUBLISHED: 16:05 12 March 2019 | UPDATED: 16:23 12 March 2019

Ben Staff was ordered last year to pay back his victims £200,000. Picture: Ian Burt

Ben Staff was ordered last year to pay back his victims £200,000. Picture: Ian Burt

Archant

A convicted conman who was ordered last June to pay back £200,000 to his victims has not paid a penny, it can be revealed.

Ben Staff pictured in 2016 attending his court case in King's Lynn. Picture: Ian BurtBen Staff pictured in 2016 attending his court case in King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt

Ben Staff was jailed in January 2017 for frauds totalling £1m which he carried out across Norfolk’s building trade from 2009 to 2014.

Last June he agreed to pay £200,000 to those he ripped off, funded through the sale of three properties he owned.

A confiscation order was made by the court meaning he had to sell three houses.

But nine months later police confirmed that nothing had been paid to his victims and the homes had still not been sold.

It means the case will now need to come back to court in July so the confiscation order can be enforced.

Martyn Green, from Lenwade, who is owed £14,500, said: “They told us last year we’d get some money but nobody has heard anything. We are still not getting any money.”

Mr Green is owed for work he did on new houses Staff built at Hainford from 2012. He added: “Why is he not paying and why are the courts not forcing him to?”

Another man, owed around £85,000 through the confiscation order, said: “When the order was made we were expecting to be paid. We feel let down because there is a big difference between the legal system and justice.

“It feels that everything is centred around the convicted person rather than the victims.”

A police spokesman said: “The assets need to be sold and that is why there is a delay.”

Staff ripped off people, including his business partner, contractors and HMRC, by using money intended for his business accounts to fund his own lavish lifestyle.

He also conned creditors into thinking he had no money to pay them.

In reality the 38-year old, from Thorpe St Andrew, used the cash for cars and holidays, renovated his home and paid for his wedding.

His trial heard how Staff took his victims in by using his police background to convince them he was trustworthy.

He served as a PC until 2008 before joining the building trade.

But his sharp business practices sparked complaints and were investigated by this newspaper in 2013.

He was arrested by police the following year and jailed for four-and-a-half years in January 2017.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘If people don’t like the birds, they should move back to the city!’

Eric Goleby, 77, from Hickling, has planted a sign in his front lawn telling his neighbours to 'return to the city' if they dislike wildlife. Picture: Joseph Norton

Family of construction worker found dead at site say ‘people are really struggling’

Kieran Hubbard with his mother Jo picture: Courtesy of the Hubbard Family

Hotel and wedding venue announces shock closure

Carlton Manor Hotel, in Carlton Colville, near Lowestoft, is set to close with some bookings set to be cancelled PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Owner reveals reason behind sudden closure of hotel and wedding venue

Dee Mauree, owner of the Carlton Manor Hotel, has revealed the reason behind the venue's sudden closure. Picture: James Bass

Firefighters tackled caravan blaze in Norfolk village

Firefighters have been tackling a blaze at a caravan park in Hemsby this afternoon (Tuesday, March 12).

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Family of construction worker found dead at site say ‘people are really struggling’

Kieran Hubbard with his mother Jo picture: Courtesy of the Hubbard Family

Hotel and wedding venue announces shock closure

Carlton Manor Hotel, in Carlton Colville, near Lowestoft, is set to close with some bookings set to be cancelled PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Norfolk fish and chips shop named one of best in country

Beer battered king prawns with chips served in take away boxes at Eric's Fish and Chips shop in Thornham. Photo by Emily Revell.

‘If people don’t like the birds, they should move back to the city!’

Eric Goleby, 77, from Hickling, has planted a sign in his front lawn telling his neighbours to 'return to the city' if they dislike wildlife. Picture: Joseph Norton

Woman punched in the face in car park

Police are appealing for witnesses to an assault on Friday, March 8 in Bridge Street Car Park, Fakenham. Picture: Google

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Woman ran off to dodge £450 bill for one night in luxury Norfolk hotel

Aimee Ghent took off without paying a £450 bill for an overnight stay at Park Farm Hotel in Hethersett. Photo: Angela Sharpe

Owner reveals reason behind sudden closure of hotel and wedding venue

Dee Mauree, owner of the Carlton Manor Hotel, has revealed the reason behind the venue's sudden closure. Picture: James Bass

Firefighters tackled caravan blaze in Norfolk village

Firefighters have been tackling a blaze at a caravan park in Hemsby this afternoon (Tuesday, March 12).

Renowned husband and wife restaurant owners reveal new plans after selling up

Starting up a new business: Jayne and Nigel Raffles. Pic: Archant.

Harleston Magpies see off Norwich City 3-1 in East League top flight derby

Norwich Dragons Ladies' hat-trick hero Issy Wolfe celebrates scoring in the East League Division 1N match against Cambridge University II Picture: CLUB
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists