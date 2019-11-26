Search

Advanced search

Bogus police officers try to force vulnerable women to withdraw cash

PUBLISHED: 11:26 26 November 2019 | UPDATED: 11:26 26 November 2019

Police Stock Images

Police Stock Images

Archant

Fraudsters have tried to convince vulnerable people to withdraw cash by posing as police officers.

Bank staff were forced to intervene on Thursday when a woman from Chedgrave attempted to withdraw cash, after a man claiming to be from Hammersmith Police contacted her by phone.

The fraudster told the woman that her bank account had been hacked, and that she needed to withdraw money to rectify it.

But when she spoke to bank staff, they advised her the incident was fraudulent, and ensured no money had been taken.

The following day a second woman, from Wymondham, received a phone call from a man claiming to a detective from Norfolk Police.

He asked the woman to confirm her address, which she did.

You may also want to watch:

However, at this point her carer intervened, and asked the man to provide his collar number.

When he was unable to do so she terminated the call.

Det Sgt Chris Archer, from Norfolk Police, said: "This is a known method used by suspects to commit frauds and encourage vulnerable victims to withdraw large sums of money from their accounts. Fortunately, no money has been handed over in either incident but we clearly want people to be vigilant to such scams."

"Genuine police officers or staff would never approach residents and ask for cash withdrawals to be made or for people to purchase items on their behalf. I would ask people with vulnerable relatives, friends or neighbours to make sure they are aware of this type of scam."

Norfolk Police warned people in the county to always ask anyone claiming to be a police officer to provide their identification number and police force.

A spokesman said: "Hang up and call 101 using a different phone. If you can't use a different phone, wait at least five minutes before calling back. A genuine police officer will not mind waiting while you check."

Officers added that police and banks would not ask for personal details such as account numbers or PIN numbers over the phone.

Anyone with concerns about such calls should contact Norfolk Constabulary on the non-emergency number 101 or 999.

Most Read

Prime minister Boris Johnson to visit Norfolk today

Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds up his party's manifesto during its launch at Telford International Centre in Telford, West Midlands.

Doctor hits out at builder who left £16,000 renovation unfinished

David Spackman, from Hethersett, is the latest customer to hit out at builder Mark Bye, of Norwich-based M.Bye & Sons Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Man and company due in court accused of cutting trees in conservation area

Norwich Magistrates Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Primary school forced into closure by drainage failure

Hethersett VC Primary School has been forced to close on Tuesday as a result of drainage issues Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Family to reopen pub which hosted wake for 28-year-old relative

Philippa Easton, with mum Kay Battersby and brother Connor Battersby, are set to reopen the pub which hosted Dale Easton's, Philippa's partner, wake. Photo: Courtesy of Philippa Easton

Most Read

‘The Shoreditch of Norwich’ - City’s new food and drinks destination

Craig Maskell, general manager at the Artichoke pub, compared NR3 to London's Shoreditch. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Doctor hits out at builder who left £16,000 renovation unfinished

David Spackman, from Hethersett, is the latest customer to hit out at builder Mark Bye, of Norwich-based M.Bye & Sons Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Little Mix to play Norfolk show in 2020

Little Mix are returning to Norfolk in 2020 with a gig at Holkham Hall. Left to right; Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson and Jade Thirlwall. Picture Liz Hobbs Group.

‘There is no excuse’ - anger as main road is closed for three days

Hockering residents, including parish councillors Richard Hawker and Rosemary Neave, say Anglian Water failed to give appropriate notice of roadworks on The Street. Picture: Archant

Signs up at closed Norwich pub reveal its new name

The new signs at the Strangers Tavern, formerly the Mash Tun. Photo: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Elderly woman suffers serious injuries after car crashes into home

Damgate Lane in Acle, where an elderly woman's car crashed into a house yesterday. Picture: Google

Doctor hits out at builder who left £16,000 renovation unfinished

David Spackman, from Hethersett, is the latest customer to hit out at builder Mark Bye, of Norwich-based M.Bye & Sons Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Prime minister Boris Johnson to visit Norfolk today

Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds up his party's manifesto during its launch at Telford International Centre in Telford, West Midlands.

Woman awarded £33,500 after hospital’s wisdom tooth blunder

Hanna Davies from Beccles was left with permanent nerve damage after having a wisdom tooth removed at James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston. Picture: Submitted

Culinary classroom on the menu for primary school pupils

Sheringham Carnival chairman Stuart McClean presenting a cheque for £1,000 to Sheringham Primary School head teacher Rachael Carter (back, centre), PTA members and pupils. The cash will go towards a £30,000 project to create a new cookery classroom. Photo: KAREN BETHELL
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists