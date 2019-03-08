Search

Tax manager stole from clients at top Norfolk firm for seven years

PUBLISHED: 13:40 03 June 2019 | UPDATED: 13:40 03 June 2019

Tim Bash inflated his clients tax liabilities and took the money himself. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Tim Bash inflated his clients tax liabilities and took the money himself. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

A tax manager defrauded customers at a top Norfolk accountancy firm for years by inflating his bills.

Timothy Bash, 58, of Dereham Road, Mattishall, was working as a tax manager with Lovewell Blake in Norwich when he carried out the fraud for almost seven years.

Bash, who was wearing a smart jacket and dark shirt, appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Monday where he admitted fraud between October 6, 2010, and March 3, 2017.

He pleaded guilty to abusing his position of trust and obtaining payments from clients in lieu of fictitious or inflated bills or tax liabilities.

Chris Youell, prosecuting, said the prosecution would also be seeking to have a confiscation hearing to claw back some of the cash stolen, which is believed to be tens of thousands of pounds.

Judge Anthony Bate adjourned the case for sentence until June 24 and said Bash would get credit for his "timely admission".

Judge Bate said: "You have been very frank as to what you have done."

He told Bash he should expect a "substantial term in prison" for a very serious fraud. He granted Bash bail.

John Morgans appeared for Bash at the short hearing.

A date for the confiscation hearing was fixed for August 28.

