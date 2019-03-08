Search

Police called in over missing thousands at social club

PUBLISHED: 08:55 24 July 2019 | UPDATED: 08:55 24 July 2019

Wymondham Ex Services Social Club. Photo: Google Maps

Archant

Police have launched a fraud probe at a Wymondham social club after thousands of pounds went missing.

Wymondham and District Ex-Services Social Club, based at Friarscroft Lane, found more than £4,200 was missing from its books last year, according to its latest accounts.

But police were only alerted months later and the club's committee has declined to answer any of our questions. Its accounts reveal that there was a £4,279 difference between the accounting records and actual cash counted from November 2018.

Despite that the accounts were signed off by the committee in April this year and also given a clean bill of health by its auditor.

According to one source some members have resigned in protest.

A police spokesman confirmed the force was investigating allegations of fraud. "Our enquiries are ongoing and no arrests have been made at this stage," they said.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

