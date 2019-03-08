Search

Advanced search

Fox found at animal sanctuary with head and tail cut off

PUBLISHED: 15:43 08 October 2019 | UPDATED: 15:43 08 October 2019

Police are investigating after a fox was found at the Hingham-based PACT animal sanctuary with its head and tail removed. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Police are investigating after a fox was found at the Hingham-based PACT animal sanctuary with its head and tail removed. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

www.dgwildlife.com

Police are investigating after a fox was found at a Norfolk animal sanctuary with its head and tail removed.

A member of staff at the Hingham-based PACT sanctuary made the gruesome discovery on Friday morning.

The shelter takes in a variety of animals, from cats and dogs to exotic birds and horses, and looks after a number of injured foxes.

If, after recovery, the foxes are later able to be released, the sanctuary, working with Kent-based charity the Fox Project, gives them new homes at farms where they will be safe from shooting.

Police confirmed they are now investigating the incident, while sanctuary founder George Rockingham said they were worried about its remaining four foxes, which are kept in a separate paddock to the rest of the centre.

He said: "The head had been cut off in such a way that it could be used as a stuffed trophy.

You may also want to watch:

"We are worried for the other four [foxes] but they do have underground lairs and the ground is very overgrown as they like it to be."

A spokesperson for the RSPCA said it was a "shocking" incident for staff and volunteers, but that "incidences of extreme cruelty are very rare", with the culprits more often discovered to be fellow wild animals.

But Mr Rockingham said he felt the precision of the cut around the neck, and lack of bite marks, made it unlikely. He said one of the remaining foxes was blind, while another had three legs, another had been raised as a domestic pet and the other was too tame to be released into the wild.

"This was a despicable act by a nasty person," he said.

He said to access the paddock where the foxes live, someone would have to walked to the sanctuary through the fields and entered via a now-locked gate.

Norfolk police confirmed they were investigating the incident. Anyone with information should contact 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

For more information on PACT and its work, visit pactsanctuary.org

Most Read

READER LETTER: Should Royals have been ejected from Carrow Road?

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge along with Prince George and Princess Charlotte spotted during the Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich. Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd.

Secret deal struck which could see new shops built on edge of village

Shops could be built on land off Links Road in Hopton-on-Sea. Pic: Google Maps.

Norfolk restaurants retain Michelin stars

Morston Hall, near Holt retained their Michelin star rating at a ceremony on October 7, with the release of the 2020 Michelin guide. Picture: Good Hotel Guide

Six Barclays banks saved from closure

Barclays in Drayton is one of many in the region to be saved from closure. Picture: James Bass © 2009 (01603) 772434

WATCH: Blaze at car service centre in Norwich

The fire at STR Service Centre on Garden Street, Norwich. Photo: Victoria Pertusa

Most Read

‘Major disruption’ as part of A47 closed due to serious flooding

The A47 at Blofield was severely flooded and will remain partly closed until the water is cleared. Photo: BroadsBeat

‘Over half of the road lifted’: Torrential rain causes sewer sinkhole at major junction

One driver said peeled up tarmac in Beccles

Secret deal struck which could see new shops built on edge of village

Shops could be built on land off Links Road in Hopton-on-Sea. Pic: Google Maps.

WATCH: Land Rover driver takes on six foot deep flood water

Adam Harrison with his 1995 Land Rover Discovery

WATCH ‘Stay off the roads’ - Police warn drivers as torrential rain brings flooding to region

Flooding on Velda Close in Lowestoft during the torrential rain. Picture: Michael Howes

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Woman charged with causing two deaths by dangerous driving

The A134 near Alpheton was closed in both directions Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Indian restaurant offering 800 free meals to celebrate birthday

The team at Spice Valley in Magdalen Street Credit: Spice Valley

Fifth arrest over Thetford killing

Police at the bridge over the underpass under Brandon Road in Thetford where David Lawal was stabbed in Brandon Road in Thetford. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Revealed: The multi-million pound projects which could transform transport in Norwich

Castle Meadow in Norwich could be in for a revamp if government money is awarded. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

WATCH: Car runs red light at notorious junction

Dashcam footage has shown a driver suddenly run a red light at an accident hotpsot on at A12 in Lowestoft.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists