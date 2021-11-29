News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Fourteen arrests in a week during knife crime crackdown

Author Picture Icon

Simon Parkin

Published: 10:28 AM November 29, 2021
Man holding knife

14 people were arrested as part of Operation Sceptre in Norfolk. - Credit: PA

Fourteen people were arrested in Norfolk during a week-long crackdown on knife crime.

Police carried out high visibility patrols as part of Operation Sceptre between November 15 and 21 with nine stop searches with one knife seized and 14 people arrested for offences involving a knife. Three have since been charged.

Nigel Jones, 42, of Crown Lane in Little Fransham, has been charged with possession of an offensive weapon and theft following an incident on Hall Road in Norwich on November 17. 

After being stopped by police on Marine Parade in Great Yarmouth at 10.30pm on November 16, Lee Orchard, 42, of Crown Road in the town, has been charged with possession of a bladed weapon. 

Dog handler PC Frances Peters with Lottie search shelter

Dog handler PC Frances Peters with Lottie search shelter found in woodland at Thorpe Marriott as part of Operation Sceptre. - Credit: Neil Perry

Meanwhile Ionut Stanciu, 26, of Winchester Way in Thetford, has been remanded in custody after being charged with possession of an offensive weapon, burglary and assault, following an incident on King Street in the town on November 15. 

During the week a knife surrender initiative where members of the public were able to hand over knives without fear of prosecution saw a total of 29 weapons handed in.

In addition, police worked with Norfolk County Council Trading Standards to carry out checks at retailers to ensure they were not selling knives to anyone under the age of 18.

Metal scanner outside The Loft

Metal detector security checks trialled at The Loft in Rose Lane to combat knife crime. - Credit: Simon Parkin

And new hi-tech metal detector was trialled at clubs in Norwich to help identify anyone carrying a weapon.

Inspector Ian Cox said: "Whilst this was a dedicated week of action, reducing knife crime and the violence associated with it is a priority for Norfolk police all year round.  

“We know the devastating effect knife crime can have on victims, families and communities and we will continue to highlight the dangers of carrying a knife, as well as targeting offenders.

Inspector Ian Cox of Norfolk Police.

Inspector Ian Cox of Norfolk Police. - Credit: Simon Parkin

“However, we cannot tackle the issue of knife crime alone and it is important we continue to work with partner agencies and local communities to educate people about the risks carrying a blade can bring and prevent knife crime from happening in the first place.”

Operation Sceptre, headed up by the National Police Chiefs’ Council, saw 44 police forces nationally arrest 1,977 people - with 773 of those specifically relating to knife crime.

Officers seized 936 knives and 8,703 were either surrendered or found in sweeps including machetes, swords and hunting knives.

Knife Crime
Norfolk

