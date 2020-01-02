Search

No further action after man had Taser pointed at him in Norwich drama

PUBLISHED: 17:01 02 January 2020 | UPDATED: 17:02 02 January 2020

Police led people away after an incident in Magdalen Street in Norwich. Pic: Submitted.

Police have confirmed they will be taking no further action after a Taser was pulled on a man after a car was stopped in a Norwich street in the middle of the afternoon.

Four people were arrested and taken into custody by police following an incident in Magdalen Street, close to the City Convenience Store, where a Land Rover-type vehicle was stopped by officers.

A man had a Taser pointed at him by officers during the drama which unfolded at about 1.30pm on Wednesday, September 4.

The vehicle was thought to have been linked to an earlier incident in Hall Road, at about noon on the same day,

But a spokesman has subsequently confirmed that "no further action will be taken against the people arrested and the case has been closed".

Members of the public recalled hearing a "commotion" before police told the man to 'get down on the floor'.

