Inquiries continue after man is stabbed in late night brawl

Published: 11:13 AM December 26, 2020

St Peter's Street in Lowestoft, the scene of the stabbing. PHOTO: Jasper King - Credit: Archant

Four teenagers remain on bail in connection with a late night stabbing.

Police investigations are continuing after a man in his late teens was stabbed in the leg following a brawl, which involved a group of people on St Peter’s Street, Lowestoft.

Emergency services were called to the scene of a stabbing outside the former Boots pharmacy on St Peter’s Street at 10.40pm on Tuesday, October 13.

Police later arrested four teenagers on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

After twice answering bail in November, the four teenagers have had their bail periods extended until the New Year as inquiries continue.

The injured man in his late teens, was taken to the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston for treatment, and was later transferred to the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital in a stable condition.

His injuries were not life threatening.

A police spokesman said: “All four suspects have been rebailed until January 4 and enquiries are ongoing."