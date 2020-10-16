Search

Four teenagers arrested following late night stabbing

PUBLISHED: 15:59 16 October 2020 | UPDATED: 16:17 16 October 2020

St Peter's Street, the scene of the stabbing. PHOTO: Jasper King

Archant

Four teenagers have been arrested following a stabbing earlier this week.

On Tuesday, October 13, emergency services were called to the scene of a stabbing outside the former Boots pharmacy on St Peter’s Street, Lowestoft, at 10.40pm.

The teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent following the incident.

They have been released on bail until November 5.

The victim was stabbed in the leg and was escorted to James Paget Hospital by emergency services.

He is now at the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital where he remains in a stable condition and his injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

