Four people arrested near Norwich court are still under investigation

Norwich Magistrates' Court . Picture: Adrian Judd copyright of Archant © 2010 01603 772434

Police are continuing to investigate after four people were arrested on suspicion of drugs offences close to Norwich Magistrates Court.

Officers spotted a car being driven suspiciously and stopped it in Bishopgate, near to the city's magistrates court at about noon on December 19 last year.

Four people had been in the car but two ran off after the car was stopped.

But officers detained them near to the scene and seized what was believed to be a quantity of Class A drugs.

Two men, aged 19 and 20, both from Norwich, were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a Class A drug while two others, an 18-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl, both from Norwich, were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.

All four remain under investigation while "enquiries are ongoing".