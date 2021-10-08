Four people charged with conspiracy to supply class A drugs
- Credit: Copyright: Archant 2015
Three men and one woman have been charged with conspiracy to supply heroin and cocaine following the execution of a warrant in King's Lynn.
The charges follow a police operation in which officers visited a property in Alice Fishers Crescent.
During the search officers found quantities of cash, a number of mobile phones and small amount of cannabis.
Christopher Gray Jnr, 19, Tyrone Gray, 21, and Helen Cook, 41, all of Alice Fishers Crescent, and Christopher Gray, 45, of St Faith's Drive in Gaywood, have been charged with two counts of conspiracy to supply class A drugs.
The three men have been released on bail and are due to appear at Norwich Crown Court on November 1.
Helen Cook has been released on bail and is due to appear at King's Lynn Magistrates' Court on November 4.
