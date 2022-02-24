Four people charged with public order offences after King's Lynn fight

Police have charged four people with public order offences after a fight in King's Lynn town centre. - Credit: PA

Four people have been charged with public order offences after a fight in King's Lynn town centre.

Police were called to High Street by a council CCTV operator at about 3pm on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 to reports of a fight.

Three men and one woman were detained and arrested on the scene.

The four have been charged with public order offences and are set to appear in court at a later date.

Police have said King's Lynn town centre remains a priority area for increased patrols.





