Search

Advanced search

Teenager in court on 18th birthday to face murder charge

PUBLISHED: 12:33 20 December 2019 | UPDATED: 12:33 20 December 2019

Police at the bridge over the underpass under Brandon Road in Thetford where David Lawal was stabbed in Brandon Road in Thetford. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Police at the bridge over the underpass under Brandon Road in Thetford where David Lawal was stabbed in Brandon Road in Thetford. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norfolk Police

Four people - including a teenager on his 18th birthday - have appeared in court charged with the murder of a man in Thetford.

David Lawal, 25, died from stab wounds in Thetford. Picture: Norfolk ConstabularyDavid Lawal, 25, died from stab wounds in Thetford. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Officers were on patrol on the A134 Brandon Road shortly after 7pm on October 3 when they discovered members of the public providing first aid to a man who had been stabbed.

The man, later identified as David Lawal, was pronounced dead at the scene shortly before 8pm.

A Home Office post mortem examination concluded Mr Lawal, 25, died from a single stab wound to the neck and upper chest.

Detectives have made several arrests and on Friday, four people appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court charged with murder.

Police at the scene where David Lawal was stabbed at Brandon Road in Thetford. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYPolice at the scene where David Lawal was stabbed at Brandon Road in Thetford. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Elie Saba, 33, of Goddards Way, Ilford, and Iddi Zito, 18, from Essex Street, East London, have been charged with one count of murder and conspiracy to supply class A drugs between April 1 and November 21.

They appeared along with two 17-year-old men from Greater London, who cannot be named for legal reasons, who have also been charged with murder and conspiracy to supply class A drugs.

The four men spoke only to confirm their details with the case formally sent to Norwich Crown Court on Monday December 23 and all four being remanded in custody.

Of the others arrested:

-A 21-year-old woman, of Greater London, has been released on bail, after being arrested on suspicion of murder, and conspiracy to supply Class A drugs.

-A 17-year-old girl from Thetford has been released on bail, after being arrested on suspicion of murder, and conspiracy to supply Class A drugs.

-A 20-year-old woman from Bedfordshire has been released on bail, after being arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, and conspiracy to supply Class A drugs.

-A 25-year-old woman from the Thetford area and a 22-year-old man from Haverhill, who were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, remain under investigation. Enquiries continue.

-A 42-year-old from Norwich, a 23-year-old from Haverhill and a man in his 60s from Thetford who were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender will face no further action by police.

Most Read

It’s said to have the best breakfast in Norwich - but does it live up to the hype?

Restaurant review of The Street café, on Magdalen Street. Photo: Lauren Cope

Quiet street ‘absolutely horrendous’ due to NDR traffic say residents

Early morning commuters on Drayton Wood Road. Residents say the traffic is

Norfolk set for day-long rainfall as police warn motorists

Flooding on the tidal River Yare at Reedham Water in a previous year. The Environment Agency has issued flood warnings . Picture: Archant

Blaze at former leisure centre on edge of Norwich

The boarded up Oasis Leisure Centre following a fire. Picture: David Hannant

Norwich firm caught up in alleged multi-million-pound fraud in US

SJ Global Investments Worldwide Ltd office in Prince of Wales Road, Norwich. Photo: Archant

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Coach trips cancelled as travel firm goes into liquidation

Luxembourg was one of the destinations visited by East Anglian Holidays Picture: Archant archive

Thieves steal large quantity of cash from man in his 90s

Police are appealing for help to identify two men following a theft in Diss. Picture: Norfolk Police

Driver shot at in Norwich

Police are appealing for information. Picture: Neil Perry.

Car park operators leave parting gift for town

The entrance to the Miller's walk car park in Fakenham. Picture:Archant

Which Royal Family members will be coming to Norfolk for Christmas?

The Queen and Royal Family leaving the Christmas service at Sandringham Church Picture: Paul John Bayfield

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Quiet street ‘absolutely horrendous’ due to NDR traffic say residents

Early morning commuters on Drayton Wood Road. Residents say the traffic is

Norwich firm caught up in alleged multi-million-pound fraud in US

SJ Global Investments Worldwide Ltd office in Prince of Wales Road, Norwich. Photo: Archant

It’s back! Sinkhole reopens on Norwich road THREE days after repair works

A lorry was stuck in a sinkhole on Angel Road in Norwich. Picture Ella Wilkinson.

It’s said to have the best breakfast in Norwich - but does it live up to the hype?

Restaurant review of The Street café, on Magdalen Street. Photo: Lauren Cope

Injured farm worker’s agonising crawl for help after 30ft fall in mobile blackspot

Norfolk farming consultant Tim Kitson was seriously injured when he fell 30ft onto a concrete floor while working on his own in the countryside.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists