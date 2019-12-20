Teenager in court on 18th birthday to face murder charge
PUBLISHED: 12:33 20 December 2019 | UPDATED: 12:33 20 December 2019
Norfolk Police
Four people - including a teenager on his 18th birthday - have appeared in court charged with the murder of a man in Thetford.
Officers were on patrol on the A134 Brandon Road shortly after 7pm on October 3 when they discovered members of the public providing first aid to a man who had been stabbed.
The man, later identified as David Lawal, was pronounced dead at the scene shortly before 8pm.
A Home Office post mortem examination concluded Mr Lawal, 25, died from a single stab wound to the neck and upper chest.
Detectives have made several arrests and on Friday, four people appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court charged with murder.
Elie Saba, 33, of Goddards Way, Ilford, and Iddi Zito, 18, from Essex Street, East London, have been charged with one count of murder and conspiracy to supply class A drugs between April 1 and November 21.
They appeared along with two 17-year-old men from Greater London, who cannot be named for legal reasons, who have also been charged with murder and conspiracy to supply class A drugs.
The four men spoke only to confirm their details with the case formally sent to Norwich Crown Court on Monday December 23 and all four being remanded in custody.
Of the others arrested:
-A 21-year-old woman, of Greater London, has been released on bail, after being arrested on suspicion of murder, and conspiracy to supply Class A drugs.
-A 17-year-old girl from Thetford has been released on bail, after being arrested on suspicion of murder, and conspiracy to supply Class A drugs.
-A 20-year-old woman from Bedfordshire has been released on bail, after being arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, and conspiracy to supply Class A drugs.
-A 25-year-old woman from the Thetford area and a 22-year-old man from Haverhill, who were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, remain under investigation. Enquiries continue.
-A 42-year-old from Norwich, a 23-year-old from Haverhill and a man in his 60s from Thetford who were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender will face no further action by police.
