Four more teens arrested after King's Lynn stabbing

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 3:20 PM September 27, 2022
A police forensic van at the scene of a stabbing in King's Lynn on Saturday, September 24

A police forensic van at the scene of a stabbing in King's Lynn on Saturday, September 24 - Credit: Michael Fysh

Four more teens have been arrested following a stabbing in King's Lynn.

The incident happened in Lowfield on Saturday, September 24, at 5.30am, when police were called to reports of a man in his 30s who had received injuries which appeared to be from a stabbing.

Emergency services attended and the man was taken to hospital for treatment.

He has since been discharged.

A 17-year-old male was arrested in connection with the assault and has been released on bail.

Four further arrests were made on Monday, September 26.

Two 17-year-old boys and two 18-year-old men were all questioned at King’s Lynn police station and have since been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

Norfolk Live News
King's Lynn News

