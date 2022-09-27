Four more teens arrested after King's Lynn stabbing
Published: 3:20 PM September 27, 2022
Four more teens have been arrested following a stabbing in King's Lynn.
The incident happened in Lowfield on Saturday, September 24, at 5.30am, when police were called to reports of a man in his 30s who had received injuries which appeared to be from a stabbing.
Emergency services attended and the man was taken to hospital for treatment.
He has since been discharged.
A 17-year-old male was arrested in connection with the assault and has been released on bail.
Four further arrests were made on Monday, September 26.
Two 17-year-old boys and two 18-year-old men were all questioned at King’s Lynn police station and have since been released on police bail pending further enquiries.