Four men charged after two victims threatened in Norwich robberies

Norwich Crown Court. Picture: Brittany Woodman Archant

Four men have been charged after two teens were threatened in two robberies withing a few minutes of each other in Norwich.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The first robbery took place near Vue Cinema at about 3pm on Sunday, January 12 when a boy, aged in his late teens, was threatened and had some jewellery stolen.

You may also want to watch:

The second incident happened just minutes later in Castle Gardens between 3pm and 3.15pm when another boy, aged in his late teens, was threatened and his watch was stolen.

Four men were arrested and have since been charged with two counts of robbery and one count of attempted robbery.

They are: Lucas Philpott, 19, of no fixed address; Jake Holloway, 18, of Cedarwood Close, Cringleford; Benjamin Huckerby, 19, of Mill Lane, Keswick and Levi Licorish, 18 of Music House Lane, Norwich.

They were remanded in custody and are due to appear at Norwich Crown Court on Tuesday, February 11.