Search

Advanced search

Four men charged after two victims threatened in Norwich robberies

PUBLISHED: 12:49 15 January 2020 | UPDATED: 12:49 15 January 2020

Norwich Crown Court. Picture: Brittany Woodman

Norwich Crown Court. Picture: Brittany Woodman

Archant

Four men have been charged after two teens were threatened in two robberies withing a few minutes of each other in Norwich.

The first robbery took place near Vue Cinema at about 3pm on Sunday, January 12 when a boy, aged in his late teens, was threatened and had some jewellery stolen.

You may also want to watch:

The second incident happened just minutes later in Castle Gardens between 3pm and 3.15pm when another boy, aged in his late teens, was threatened and his watch was stolen.

Four men were arrested and have since been charged with two counts of robbery and one count of attempted robbery.

They are: Lucas Philpott, 19, of no fixed address; Jake Holloway, 18, of Cedarwood Close, Cringleford; Benjamin Huckerby, 19, of Mill Lane, Keswick and Levi Licorish, 18 of Music House Lane, Norwich.

They were remanded in custody and are due to appear at Norwich Crown Court on Tuesday, February 11.

Most Read

First stranded killer whale in 20 years found off Norfolk coast

A juvenile male killer whale that was stranded in The Wash, East Anglia. Experts are investigating the first confirmed stranding of an orca in England and Wales for almost 20 years. Photo: ZSL/PA Wire

Woman arrested after four-vehicle crash on NDR

Emergency services were called to the NDR (Broadland Northway). Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Warning issued after tree blocks busy rush hour road

A tree has blocked the A146 near Yelverton. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

‘I’ve been to better greasy spoons’: Customers’ fury at service of luxury hotel

Lenwade House Hotel has been hit with complaints from customers demanding a refund following news of its closure. Picture: Denise Bradley/Jessika Roberts/Anna Jolly

Almost 500 left without power as high winds batter Norfolk

A tree has blocked the A146 near Yelverton. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Man in 20s killed in crash

Police close the A10 after a serious accident at South Runcton. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘I’ve been to better greasy spoons’: Customers’ fury at service of luxury hotel

Lenwade House Hotel has been hit with complaints from customers demanding a refund following news of its closure. Picture: Denise Bradley/Jessika Roberts/Anna Jolly

Motorist in feud with garage after car stolen while being repaired

Stephen Wright's car was stolen from Dunthorne's garage in Wells-next-the-Sea while it was in for repairs and later found crashed. Picture: Archant

Warning issued after tree blocks busy rush hour road

A tree has blocked the A146 near Yelverton. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

See inside £1.3m house on main road into Norwich

A four bed property on Newmarket Road is on the market for more than £1m. Photo: Strutt & Parker

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Woman arrested after four-vehicle crash on NDR

Emergency services were called to the NDR (Broadland Northway). Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Buy one of Trowse’s Victorian worker’s cottages which rarely come up for sale

The property in Trowse for sale. Pic: Pymm & Co

‘We have turned our back on being a café’: Historic hotel makes restaurant announcement

Hannah Springham and partner Andrew Jones at the Dial House, Reepham. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

‘Like an aircraft hangar’ - mixed views on multi-million pound market redevelopment

Everasto Berenguer has been on Yarmouth Market for 35 years. He said he had little faith in the borough council's ability to get the market revamp done in the timescale being suggested Picture: Liz Coates

Dog hurt in crash which saw driver fail to stop

Police say the incident happened on Park Road, in Hunstanton Picture: Google
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists